Venice Artbeat Fest to Celebrate Community Arts and Music Next Month

The Venice Artbeat festival, a community-driven celebration of arts and music, is set for July 27 from noon to 6 p.m. at the Oakwood Recreation Center, 767 California Ave., organizers announced.

The event, described as a blend of micro-festival and block party, will feature live performances by Najite & Olokun Prophecy, Calle Placer, and Boy in the Water, with vinyl selections by Just Satyan.

Visual artist Gakwaya Gisa will create live paintings. Food vendors, including Ozi’s Kitchen, All Chill Ice Cream, La Chingona Tacos, and Bonito Coffee Roasters, will be on-site, alongside drinks from De Soi Non-Alcoholic Aperitifs.

Nonprofits such as Heal the Bay, Venice Heritage Museum, Venice Neighborhood Council, Venice Community Housing, and Westside for Everyone will share storytelling experiences. Business partners include The Redline Hotel and Light on Lotus Yoga & Wellness.



Attendees are encouraged to RSVP at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/venice-artbeat-tickets-1375053404749.