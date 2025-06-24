Shooting at Waymo Car Injures Two Juveniles in Santa Monica

Preliminary findings suggest the shooting was a targeted, isolated incident stemming from a verbal altercation earlier that evening between the victims and the suspect

A shooting targeting an autonomous Waymo vehicle late Sunday night left two juvenile passengers injured, Santa Monica police said, as authorities continue to investigate the incident.

The shooting occurred around 11:38 p.m. on June 22 near the intersection of 2nd Street and Broadway.

According to police, the two juveniles sustained non-life-threatening injuries, with one wounded in the arm and the other in the torso. Both were transported to a local hospital and are in stable condition.

Preliminary findings suggest the shooting was a targeted, isolated incident stemming from a verbal altercation earlier that evening between the victims and the suspect. The suspect approached the Waymo vehicle on foot, fired multiple rounds, and fled the scene, police said.

Waymo, the autonomous rideshare company, issued a statement expressing sadness over the incident. “We were saddened to learn that just before midnight on Sunday, a pedestrian shot at one of our vehicles in Santa Monica, injuring two riders,” the company said, as reported by Fox LA. “Police were on the scene quickly, and we are coordinating with authorities on their ongoing investigation.”

Santa Monica police are reviewing video footage and pursuing leads in the active investigation.

No suspect has been identified, and authorities are urging anyone with information to contact the Santa Monica Police Department Watch Commander at 310-458-8427. Updates will be provided as new details emerge.