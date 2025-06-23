(Video Recap) Venice Summer Fest Transforms Four Blocks into a Hub of Vendors and Entertainment

The Event is One of Three in the Venice Fest Series Coming to Mar Vista This Year
The Event is One of Three in the Venice Fest Series Coming to Mar Vista This Year
June 23, 2025 Yo Venice Staff
With an estimated 2,000 properties affected by the fires, these initial sales represent only a fraction of what’s expected In...
June 23, 2025 Yo Venice Staff
The program follows a 45-day pilot conducted earlier this year along Lincoln Boulevard, where 511 potential violations were identified, though...
June 22, 2025 Yo Venice Staff
The four-bedroom, six-bathroom residence, known as Shore House, features black glass windows across two wings A 6,603-square-foot beachfront home, designed...
Licis, also the 2022 “Arnold Strongman Classic” champion, will undertake the feat to showcase his strength Strongman Martins Licis, the...
The warning applies to the first weekend of summer Transportation officials are warning travelers on the Pacific Coast Highway through...
Rebel Architects: From Venice to the World Stage* delves into the evolution of Los Angeles architecture In a celebration of...
The fire’s impact was compounded by the January 2025 Los Angeles County Fires and Windstorm Event California Gov. Gavin Newsom...
The online event will feature works by seven Emeritus faculty artists. The Santa Monica College Emeritus Art Gallery will host...
June 20, 2025 Yo Venice Staff
The series runs on the last Thursday of each month through September 26 The Last Thursday Venice Summer Concert Series...
June 20, 2025 Yo Venice Staff
The global event, inspired by France’s Fête de la Musique, unites communities through music and is observed in over 800...
The Willows, a DK-8 co-educational school, enrolls 474 students from 57+ zip codes annually. As a balanced, progressive educational leader, experiential learning,...
The free event will feature live music, fun games for kids, and a variety of food The Venice community is...
Hosted by comedian Ahmed, the event will feature performers Steven Briggs, Sean Fawaz, Susie Sitcom, Bobby Ulrich, Nate Craig, and...
The charges stem from violations of California’s price gouging law, which caps price increases at 10% during a declared state...
June 18, 2025 Yo Venice Staff
For More Information, Go to Aplustree.com For More Information, Go to https://t.co/dNtlmfci0l pic.twitter.com/S88Gf21ou0 — Yo! Venice! (@YoVenice) June 19, 2025
With an estimated 2,000 properties affected by the fires, these initial sales represent only a fraction of what's expected In...
Emergency crews closed the affected intersection to secure the area and began cleanup efforts A vehicle collision involving at least...