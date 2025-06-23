June 23, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Santa Monica to Begin AI-Powered Bus Lane Enforcement in July

The program follows a 45-day pilot conducted earlier this year along Lincoln Boulevard, where 511 potential violations were identified, though no tickets were issued 

Starting July 1, Santa Monica will roll out artificial intelligence-equipped cameras on city buses to detect and deter illegal parking in bus lanes.

The initiative, part of a broader move to modernize urban transportation, will use forward-facing cameras and license plate readers from Hayden AI to capture and log violations. Citations will only be issued after review by human officers to ensure accuracy and fairness, city officials said.

The program follows a 45-day pilot conducted earlier this year along Lincoln Boulevard, where 511 potential violations were identified, though no tickets were issued during the trial. The area near Grant Street showed the highest concentration of infractions.

According to Complete AI Training, which reported on the launch, the technology aims to boost bus efficiency and boarding accessibility by keeping lanes clear. Officials cite national data showing cities using similar automated enforcement have improved bus speeds by up to 36% and reduced collisions by 34%.

The cameras will not use facial recognition and are focused solely on monitoring vehicle behavior in designated bus-only lanes.

The Big Blue Bus system, which serves more than 13 million riders annually across Santa Monica’s 58-square-mile service area, is the latest in a growing number of transit agencies nationwide to adopt AI-based enforcement. Cities including New York, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C. have reported declines in repeat offenses and significant improvements in transit flow since deploying similar systems.

The city will begin with a warning period before fines are issued. Revenue generated from violations is earmarked for reinvestment into public transit and safety initiatives, with officials emphasizing the program’s long-term goal of eliminating bus lane infractions altogether.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo: Getty
News, Real Estate

Real Estate Trends Emerge in Palisades as Rebuild Begins

June 23, 2025

Read more
June 23, 2025

With an estimated 2,000 properties affected by the fires, these initial sales represent only a fraction of what’s expected In...
News, Video

(Video Recap) Venice Summer Fest Transforms Four Blocks into a Hub of Vendors and Entertainment

June 23, 2025

Read more
June 23, 2025

The Event is One of Three in the Venice Fest Series Coming to Mar Vista This Year The Event is...
News

Sculptor-Designed Marina Del Rey Beach Home Hits Market for Nearly $10M

June 22, 2025

Read more
June 22, 2025

The four-bedroom, six-bathroom residence, known as Shore House, features black glass windows across two wings A 6,603-square-foot beachfront home, designed...
News

Strongman to Pull 34,680-Pound Bus at Santa Monica Pier

June 21, 2025

Read more
June 21, 2025

Licis, also the 2022 “Arnold Strongman Classic” champion, will undertake the feat to showcase his strength  Strongman Martins Licis, the...
News

Malibu Traffic Delays Expected: REPORT

June 21, 2025

Read more
June 21, 2025

The warning applies to the first weekend of summer Transportation officials are warning travelers on the Pacific Coast Highway through...
News

Exploring Los Angeles’ Architectural Evolution: A New Documentary Series and Trail

June 21, 2025

Read more
June 21, 2025

Rebel Architects: From Venice to the World Stage* delves into the evolution of Los Angeles architecture In a celebration of...
News

Governor Declares Emergency for Malibu to Aid Franklin Fire Recovery

June 21, 2025

Read more
June 21, 2025

The fire’s impact was compounded by the January 2025 Los Angeles County Fires and Windstorm Event California Gov. Gavin Newsom...

Photo: Santa Monica College
News, upbeat

SMC Gallery to Showcase Faculty Art in Virtual Exhibition

June 21, 2025

Read more
June 21, 2025

The online event will feature works by seven Emeritus faculty artists. The Santa Monica College Emeritus Art Gallery will host...
News

Last Thursday Concert to Feature Dancing Lessons, Ginger Merkin and More This Week

June 20, 2025

Read more
June 20, 2025

 The series runs on the last Thursday of each month through September 26 The Last Thursday Venice Summer Concert Series...
News, upbeat

THIS WEEKEND: Five Outdoor Concerts for Make Music Day Comes to Santa Monica

June 20, 2025

Read more
June 20, 2025

The global event, inspired by France’s Fête de la Musique, unites communities through music and is observed in over 800...
News, Video

(Video) Where great minds grow at The Willows Community School

June 19, 2025

Read more
June 19, 2025

The Willows, a DK-8 co-educational school, enrolls 474 students from 57+ zip codes annually. As a balanced, progressive educational leader, experiential learning,...
News, upbeat

Juneteenth Community Day Returns to Oakwood Park This Weekend

June 19, 2025

Read more
June 19, 2025

The free event will feature live music, fun games for kids, and a variety of food The Venice community is...
News, upbeat

Comedy Night in Venice to Benefit Fire Station 63

June 19, 2025

Read more
June 19, 2025

Hosted by comedian Ahmed, the event will feature performers Steven Briggs, Sean Fawaz, Susie Sitcom, Bobby Ulrich, Nate Craig, and...
News

Real Estate Agent Charged with Price Gouging After Palisades Fire

June 19, 2025

Read more
June 19, 2025

The charges stem from violations of California’s price gouging law, which caps price increases at 10% during a declared state...
News, Video

(Video) A Plus Tree: A Steward of Urban Forest Management Across Los Angeles

June 18, 2025

Read more
June 18, 2025

For More Information, Go to Aplustree.com For More Information, Go to https://t.co/dNtlmfci0l pic.twitter.com/S88Gf21ou0 — Yo! Venice! (@YoVenice) June 19, 2025

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR