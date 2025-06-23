June 23, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Getty

Real Estate Trends Emerge in Palisades as Rebuild Begins

With an estimated 2,000 properties affected by the fires, these initial sales represent only a fraction of what’s expected

In the five months following the devastating fires that swept through Pacific Palisades, 67 land sales have closed, offering early insight into post-disaster buyer behavior and property ownership trends, according to local real estate broker Anthony Marguleas of Amalfi Estates.

The data, based on sales recorded through early June, shows that 12% of transactions occurred off-market—a percentage consistent with pre-fire patterns, suggesting little change in private dealmaking practices despite the area’s upheaval.

A closer look at buyer activity reveals limited bulk purchasing by any single entity. “No buyer owns more than three properties,” Marguleas said in a statement. One developer purchased three parcels, while three others acquired two each. The anticipated influx of large-scale institutional investors buying up dozens or hundreds of lots has not materialized, alleviating some community concerns about corporate consolidation.

Ownership structure also sheds light on intent: 29 of the 67 parcels were purchased in personal names or trusts, suggesting owner-user interest. The remaining lots were acquired by LLCs or corporations, likely indicating developer or investor activity.

“Roughly half of these buyers appear to be planning to rebuild for personal use, with the rest representing investment or development interests,” said Marguleas.

With an estimated 2,000 properties affected by the fires, these initial 67 sales represent only a fraction of what’s expected in the months and years ahead. Marguleas emphasized the importance of monitoring these early trends as a gauge of rebuilding momentum and community recovery.

“This is still the beginning,” he noted. “But it gives us a valuable snapshot of what’s happening on the ground.”

