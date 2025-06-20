Last Thursday Concert to Feature Dancing Lessons, Ginger Merkin and More This Week

The series runs on the last Thursday of each month through September 26

The Last Thursday Venice Summer Concert Series will launch its next event on June 26, 2025, at the Dudley Pagodas on Ocean Front Walk, offering free live music, dance lessons, and family-friendly activities along the iconic Venice boardwalk.

From 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Madeleine Quinn will lead line dancing lessons, followed by performances from Ginger Merkin at 5:45 p.m. and Truck Box at 7 p.m. Venice Paparazzi will host a country-themed green screen photo booth, providing on-site printed photos for attendees.

The series, a collaboration between Venice Paparazzi, Councilwoman Traci Park, the Venice Beach Business Improvement District, L.A. City Recreation and Parks, and Venice Neighborhood Council President Brian Averill, runs on the last Thursday of each month through September 26.

Upcoming dates include July 31, featuring School of Rock Venice and Horny Toad, and August 28, celebrating Venice’s skate punk and crossover thrash roots with No Reaction and a yet-to-be-announced guest.

Held at 300 Ocean Front Walk near the Dudley Pagodas, the events start at 4 p.m. with family activities and continue until sunset. The stage faces the beach, and attendees are encouraged to bring blankets. Street parking and the North City Parking Lot are available.