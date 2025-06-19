Juneteenth Community Day Returns to Oakwood Park This Weekend

The free event will feature live music, fun games for kids, and a variety of food

The Venice community is set to celebrate Juneteenth with a special Community Day event on Saturday, June 21 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Oakwood Park, located at 767 California Ave..

The free event will feature live music, fun games for kids, and a variety of food options, promising a day of enjoyment for all attendees.

Open to the public, the celebration aims to honor the significance of Juneteenth while fostering community spirit.