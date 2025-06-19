Comedy Night in Venice to Benefit Fire Station 63

Hosted by comedian Ahmed, the event will feature performers Steven Briggs, Sean Fawaz, Susie Sitcom, Bobby Ulrich, Nate Craig, and more

A night of stand-up comedy, dubbed “Laugh Out Loud Venice,” is set for Saturday at Trim Hair Salon, 2736 Main St., with proceeds supporting Fire Station 63. Doors open at 7 p.m. on June 21.

Hosted by comedian Ahmed, the event will feature performers Steven Briggs, Sean Fawaz, Susie Sitcom, Bobby Ulrich, Nate Craig, and more. Tickets are $15 online or $20 at the door, with the evening promising laughs and a chance to support the local fire station.

The comedy night, held in a cozy setting, encourages attendees to bring friends and enjoy drinks while unwinding. Trim, known for its big beachy hair services including extensions and Brazilian blowouts, is hosting the event.

For more details or to RSVP, go to https://www.venicepaparazzi.com/2025/06/18/laugh-out-loud/.