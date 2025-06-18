June 19, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

(Video) See Inside Voodoo Doughnuts’ New Venice Beach Shop

The Creative Portland Franchise Has Opened Up at Windward Circle

in News, Video
News, Video

(Video) A Plus Tree: A Steward of Urban Forest Management Across Los Angeles

June 18, 2025

June 18, 2025

For More Information, Go to Aplustree.com For More Information, Go to https://t.co/dNtlmfci0l pic.twitter.com/S88Gf21ou0 — Yo! Venice! (@YoVenice) June 19, 2025
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: VNC Approves Action on Washington Blvd RV Clearance

June 18, 2025

June 18, 2025

Board Approves Motion: 7 Yes, 5 No & 5 Abstentions By Nick Antonicello It seems a third time is a...

Photo: Mario E. Rodriguez
News, upbeat

July 4th Celebration to Take Place in Palisades for 78th Annual Event

June 18, 2025

June 18, 2025

The event aims to unite residents in a show of resilience and community spirit The Pacific Palisades community, undeterred by...

Photo: Mar Vista Community Council
Hard, News

Mar Vista Mourns Loss of Community Activist Martin Rubin

June 17, 2025

June 17, 2025

Rubin, a key figure in founding the MVCC, dedicated decades to community activism, particularly focusing on the environmental impacts of...
News, upbeat

What to Expect at This Weekend’s ‘Venice Summer Fest’ in Mar Vista

June 17, 2025

June 17, 2025

Attendees Can Expect More Than Two Dozen Bands, a Classic Car Show, Food Trucks, Vendors and More The Venice Summer...

Photo: YouTube/IMDB
News

Second Doctor to Plead Guilty in Matthew Perry Ketamine Case, Faces Up to 40 Years

June 17, 2025

June 17, 2025

Doctor Admits to Illegally Supplying Ketamine to the Actor and His Assistant One of the physicians charged in connection with...

Photo: Office of Congressman Brian Mast
News, upbeat

Florida Congressman to Visit American Legion Palisades for Relief Fundraiser

June 17, 2025

June 17, 2025

The event aims to support the post’s relief efforts, with 100% of proceeds benefiting the cause Congressman Brian Mast, a...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Multiple Injuries Reported in Windward Ave Collision: REPORT

June 16, 2025

June 16, 2025

Emergency crews closed the affected intersection to secure the area and began cleanup efforts A vehicle collision involving at least...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Final VNC Meeting for Outgoing Board This Tuesday

June 16, 2025

June 16, 2025

Washington Blvd RV Motion, Election Survey results, Topics for Discussion and action By Nick Antonicello  The final board meeting for...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Renovated Riviera Estate Hits Market for $25M

June 16, 2025

June 16, 2025

Inside, floor-to-ceiling windows flood the home with natural light, with nearly every room opening to a private deck or patio...
News, Video

(Video) Home Front Build Maintains Original Architectural Vision For Modern Homes

June 16, 2025

June 16, 2025

For More Information, Go to homefrontbuild.com For More Information, Go to https://t.co/2a97C1iahj pic.twitter.com/XI7Z6URyv3 — Yo! Venice! (@YoVenice) June 16, 2025
News, Video

(Video Recap) “No Kings” Protest Comes to Downtown Santa Monica

June 15, 2025

June 15, 2025

Palisades Park was one of a dozen LA locations where protestors took to the streets on Saturday to challenge ICE...
News, Real Estate

Newly 15-Unit Mar Vista Complex Goes for Nearly $10M

June 15, 2025

June 15, 2025

Thirteen of the units are exempt from Los Angeles city rent control, allowing greater flexibility for future rent adjustments A...

Photo: LA Metro
Hard, News

Metro Releases Draft Report for Sepulveda Transit Corridor Plan

June 15, 2025

June 15, 2025

Five proposed transit alternatives could connect the San Fernando Valley and the Westside, with service forecasted to begin between 2033...
News, upbeat

THIS WEEKEND: Santa Monica Hosts 33rd Annual Juneteenth Celebration

June 12, 2025

June 12, 2025

The event, which draws over 2,000 attendees annually from Santa Monica, West Los Angeles, and beyond, was first funded by...

