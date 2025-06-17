What to Expect at This Weekend’s ‘Venice Summer Fest’ in Mar Vista

Attendees Can Expect More Than Two Dozen Bands, a Classic Car Show, Food Trucks, Vendors and More

The Venice Summer Fest, a free, all-ages street party celebrating Westside culture, returns to Mar Vista this Saturday, June 21, from noon to 8 p.m. at 12257 Venice Blvd.

Organizers expect thousands to attend the annual event, which features live music, food trucks, local vendors, and family-friendly activities.

The festival kicks off with a noon yoga class for the first 100 attendees, setting a relaxed tone before the party ramps up. More than two dozen bands will perform across four stages, spanning genres from rock and country to EDM and children’s music. A classic car show, dog adoption booths, and a kids’ game area add to the festive atmosphere.

Food and drink highlights include free pretzels from King’s Hawaiian, complimentary beverages from Bailey’s Kona, Polar Beverages, and Sprite, and a variety of food trucks, including a sushi truck. Adults can enjoy a beer garden with lounges, games, and an open bar for a $45 cover charge.

The dog-friendly event offers free water all day and encourages community connection through art, music, and local vendors. Spanning four blocks, the festival transforms Venice Boulevard into a vibrant celebration of Southern California’s creativity and spirit.

Parking is limited, and organizers recommend using rideshare services like WAYMO for an eco-friendly trip. For more details or to RSVP, visit thevenicefest.com.

