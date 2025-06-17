Mar Vista Mourns Loss of Community Activist Martin Rubin

Rubin, a key figure in founding the MVCC, dedicated decades to community activism, particularly focusing on the environmental impacts of Santa Monica Airport

Martin Rubin, a longtime advocate for environmental justice and Zone 2 Director for the Mar Vista Community Council (MVCC), died on May 29, 2025, after a prolonged battle with cancer, the MVCC announced.

Rubin, a key figure in founding the MVCC, dedicated decades to community activism, particularly focusing on the environmental impacts of Santa Monica Airport (SMO). As co-founder and director of Concerned Residents Against Airport Pollution (CRAAP) for nearly 20 years, he worked tirelessly to address air and noise pollution from private jet traffic. His efforts brought together city, state, and federal officials, as well as community leaders and activists, to advocate for cleaner air and safer living conditions in Mar Vista and Santa Monica.

“Martin was not just an activist; he was a visionary,” the MVCC said in a statement. His leadership in CRAAP raised awareness about the health and environmental risks of airport emissions, organizing campaigns, rallies, and educational sessions to engage the public. Rubin’s collaborative approach built coalitions among residents, local officials, and environmental groups, creating a strong network for change.

Before joining the MVCC board, Rubin served eight years as president of the North Westdale Neighborhood Association. He later ran for Zone 2 Director, driven by a commitment to represent all stakeholders comprehensively. His work earned respect from community members and officials, including Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, City Councilmember Traci Park, and Rep. Ted Lieu, who visited him during his hospital stay.

Rubin’s legacy reflects his passion for improving Mar Vista’s quality of life and protecting its environment. The MVCC will share details of upcoming memorials to honor his contributions.