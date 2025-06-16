Venice Shorts: Final VNC Meeting for Outgoing Board This Tuesday

Washington Blvd RV Motion, Election Survey results, Topics for Discussion and action

By Nick Antonicello

The final board meeting for the outgoing VNC Board of Officers will be held Tuesday evening via ZOOM beginning at 6:30 PM.

For a link to the meeting, visit the website at www.venicenc.org

The newly elected board will be sworn in-person at the July meeting and will begin a two-year tenure in office.

Tuesday’s meeting will include a presentation on the election survey conducted by Steve Bradbury, the incoming Communications Officer and current community officer.

Also on the agenda is a board vote on the motion for the “PROMPT AND EFFECTIVE CITY ACTION ON UNHOUSED PERSONS, RVS AND OVS ON WASHINGTON BETWEEN ABBOT KINNEY AND BEACH.”

The Motion is considered Old Business on the Agenda, which means it is the first item on which the VNC will hold debate and vote after public comment on non-agenda items.

The reason the Motion will be heard as a priority item under Old Business is that at the May VNC Board Meeting, Treasurer Helen Fallon and Community Officer Lisa Redmond abruptly and intentionally left the meeting before the vote could be taken, which left the VNC without a quorum to proceed and effectively ended the meeting in chaos.

Both Fallon and Redmond have tried to use parliamentary delays and procedures to prevent a board vote which apparently has the overwhelming support of the other officers. Fallon and Redmond have dismissed the issue as longstanding, and not a board priority even though some twenty residents spoke in favor of the motion at the May meeting.

Ironically, Councilwoman Traci Park (CD-11) was also in attendance and addressed the issue of RVs on Washington which has resulted in a sharp decline of these permanently parked vehicles to the delight of the residents, both homeowners and tenants.

Community Officer Clark Brown, who authored and spear-headed the motion was thankful for the quick action by Park’s office and staff to drastically reduce the number of vehicles from roughly forty to just single digits as of this writing.

The passage of the Motion is critical even though Washington Blvd is now mostly cleared due to the actions taken by Park’s office. With most clean-ups it takes effective and sustaining action to ensure the clean-up and restoration is not altered by a new wave of illegally parked vehicles we have seen in the past in other neighborhoods in Venice.

Brown believes the VNC should be on the record supporting the cleanup as well as Park’s swift action, and that the delays caused by both Fallon and Redmond be rejected by the board with an affirming and supportive vote on Tuesday evening.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-two-year resident of the neighborhood who exclusively covers the deliberations of the Venice Neighborhood Council. Have a take or a tip on all things Venice? Contact him via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com