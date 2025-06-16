June 17, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: MLS.com

Renovated Riviera Estate Hits Market for $25M

Inside, floor-to-ceiling windows flood the home with natural light, with nearly every room opening to a private deck or patio

A 7,167-square-foot estate at 900 Napoli Dr., nestled along the Riviera Golf Course, is listed for $24.995 million, according to a Redfin listing. 

Designed in 1963 by acclaimed architect Paul Wuesthoff, the redwood and glass masterpiece has drawn significant interest, with over 2,184 views since hitting the market six days ago, according to Redfin.

The five-bedroom, seven-bathroom single-family home sits on a 0.66-acre lot, featuring lush grounds originally landscaped by the renowned firm Eckbo, Dean, Austin, and Williams. Approximately 18 majestic redwoods, canary island pines, and fir trees surround the property, seamlessly integrating with the golf course’s fifth hole. A private auto gate opens to a serene scene of cascading waterfalls, koi-filled ponds, and streams.

Inside, floor-to-ceiling windows flood the home with natural light, with nearly every room opening to a private deck or patio. The remodeled kitchen and family room boast top-of-the-line appliances, ideal for casual and gourmet dining. Three wood-burning fireplaces and chevroned hardwood floors add warmth and elegance. A round glass elevator descends past a massive redwood to a sophisticated media room.

The outdoor oasis includes a sparkling pool, hot tub, cabana, and built-in barbecue. A private deck offers glimpses of the ocean. A separate guest house, surrounded by lush vegetation, provides additional privacy and stunning views.

The home was fully renovated, rebuilt from the studs with entirely new systems, according to the listing. With an estimated monthly payment of $165,373 and a price of $3,488 per square foot, the property includes eight parking spaces.

Listed by Aaron Kirman of Christie’s International Real Estate SoCal, the estate is described as a “hidden Shangri La” in one of Los Angeles’ most coveted neighborhoods. For more information, contact Kirman at 310-994-9512

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo: YouTube/IMDB
News

Second Doctor to Plead Guilty in Matthew Perry Ketamine Case, Faces Up to 40 Years

June 17, 2025

Read more
June 17, 2025

Doctor Admits to Illegally Supplying Ketamine to the Actor and His Assistant One of the physicians charged in connection with...

Photo: Office of Congressman Brian Mast
News, upbeat

Florida Congressman to Visit American Legion Palisades for Relief Fundraiser

June 17, 2025

Read more
June 17, 2025

The event aims to support the post’s relief efforts, with 100% of proceeds benefiting the cause Congressman Brian Mast, a...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Multiple Injuries Reported in Windward Ave Collision: REPORT

June 16, 2025

Read more
June 16, 2025

Emergency crews closed the affected intersection to secure the area and began cleanup efforts A vehicle collision involving at least...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Final VNC Meeting for Outgoing Board This Tuesday

June 16, 2025

Read more
June 16, 2025

Washington Blvd RV Motion, Election Survey results, Topics for Discussion and action By Nick Antonicello  The final board meeting for...
News, Video

(Video) Home Front Build Maintains Original Architectural Vision For Modern Homes

June 16, 2025

Read more
June 16, 2025

For More Information, Go to homefrontbuild.com For More Information, Go to https://t.co/2a97C1iahj pic.twitter.com/XI7Z6URyv3 — Yo! Venice! (@YoVenice) June 16, 2025
News, Video

(Video Recap) “No Kings” Protest Comes to Downtown Santa Monica

June 15, 2025

Read more
June 15, 2025

Palisades Park was one of a dozen LA locations where protestors took to the streets on Saturday to challenge ICE...
News, Real Estate

Newly 15-Unit Mar Vista Complex Goes for Nearly $10M

June 15, 2025

Read more
June 15, 2025

Thirteen of the units are exempt from Los Angeles city rent control, allowing greater flexibility for future rent adjustments A...

Photo: LA Metro
Hard, News

Metro Releases Draft Report for Sepulveda Transit Corridor Plan

June 15, 2025

Read more
June 15, 2025

Five proposed transit alternatives could connect the San Fernando Valley and the Westside, with service forecasted to begin between 2033...
News, upbeat

THIS WEEKEND: Santa Monica Hosts 33rd Annual Juneteenth Celebration

June 12, 2025

Read more
June 12, 2025

The event, which draws over 2,000 attendees annually from Santa Monica, West Los Angeles, and beyond, was first funded by...

Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

SMPD Announces Safety Measures Ahead of Upcoming ‘No Kings’ Rally on Westside

June 12, 2025

Read more
June 12, 2025

Enhanced patrols, rapid-response teams, and advanced technology for situational awareness are part of a detailed operational plan The Santa Monica...

Photo: Venice Heritage Museum
News, upbeat

Venice Heritage Museum and Venice Arts Hosts Exhibit on Internment of Japanese Americans

June 12, 2025

Read more
June 12, 2025

The exhibition, housed in the museum’s back gallery, features the students’ work alongside a zine that ties the past to...
News, upbeat

THIS WEEKEND: Skate Series Hits Venice with $25K Top Prize

June 12, 2025

Read more
June 12, 2025

The Venice Beach event will showcase street-level action, judged on amplitude, trick difficulty, execution, style, and overall impression Skateboarders are...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Mastro’s Malibu Reopens With Ocean Views, Signature Steaks, and Nearly Entire Staff Intact

June 12, 2025

Read more
June 12, 2025

Iconic Oceanfront Steakhouse Returns With Its Beloved Butter Cake, Nightly Live Music, and Sunset Glamour After a five-month closure due...
Hard, News

Grass Fire Extinguished in Palisades

June 11, 2025

Read more
June 11, 2025

Firefighters remained on scene to conduct mop-up operations, ensuring no hot spots persisted Firefighters extinguished a small grass fire in...

Photo: LA Louver
News, upbeat

L.A. Louver Extends 50th Anniversary Exhibit

June 11, 2025

Read more
June 11, 2025

Located on the same block as its original 1970s site, L.A. Louver has hosted over 660 exhibitions since its founding...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR