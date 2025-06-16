June 17, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Google Street View

Multiple Injuries Reported in Windward Ave Collision: REPORT

A vehicle collision involving at least two cars left multiple people injured Sunday, June 15 just before 1 p.m. at the intersection of Pacific Ave and Windward Ave in Venice, as reported by Local Accident Reports.

One car was seen swerving off course after the initial impact, causing a temporary traffic backup, according to LAR. Los Angeles Fire Department medics responded swiftly, treating several injured individuals, with at least one transported to a local hospital. Specific details on the number of injured and the extent of their injuries remain undisclosed.

Emergency crews closed the affected intersection to secure the area and began cleanup efforts, which lasted over an hour, according to LAR.

