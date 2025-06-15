Newly 15-Unit Mar Vista Complex Goes for Nearly $10M

Thirteen of the units are exempt from Los Angeles city rent control, allowing greater flexibility for future rent adjustments

A 15-unit multifamily property at 11600 National Blvd. in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles is now for sale at $9.95 million, according to a listing on Redfin.

The newly constructed building, completed in 2024, spans 14,123 square feet on a 7,723-square-foot lot.

The property features 15 one-bedroom, one-bathroom units, each outfitted with stainless-steel appliances, in-unit washer/dryers, central air conditioning and heating, walk-in closets, and recessed lighting. A rooftop deck offers residents 360-degree views of the surrounding area.

The listing, managed by Jeffrey Louks of Marcus & Millichap, estimates a monthly payment of $65,832 for qualified buyers.

The price per square foot is $705, and the property includes 14 parking spaces.

