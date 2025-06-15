Metro Releases Draft Report for Sepulveda Transit Corridor Plan

Five proposed transit alternatives could connect the San Fernando Valley and the Westside, with service forecasted to begin between 2033 and 2035.

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority has released the Draft Environmental Impact Report for the Sepulveda Transit Corridor project, opening a 90-day public comment period that ends August 30.

The DEIR evaluates the environmental impacts of five proposed transit alternatives to connect the San Fernando Valley and the Westside, with service forecasted to begin between 2033 and 2035.

The project aims to address transportation challenges posed by the Santa Monica Mountains by proposing high-quality transit options. Currently in the environmental review phase, the project began with scoping meetings in late 2021 and early 2022. Metro has partnered with private sector teams—LA SkyRail Express (LASRE) for Alternatives 1 and 3, and Sepulveda Transit Corridor Partners (STCP) for Alternatives 4 and 5—while Alternative 6 is being developed by Metro’s consultant, HTA Partners.

An interactive online version is accessible at us.planengage.com/sepulvedacorridor, with PDF files in the DEIR Folder and a printed Executive Summary available at local libraries within the project area. The full DEIR can be reviewed at the Metro Library.

Public input sessions are scheduled as follows: June 23 (webinar, 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m.), June 24 (Westwood United Methodist Church, 5:30-7:30 p.m.), July 12 (Westfield Topanga Community Center, 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.), July 16 (Veterans Memorial Building, 5:30-7:30 p.m.), and July 21 (Sherman Oaks East Valley Adult Center, 5:30-7:30 p.m.). Public hearings for verbal and written comments will occur on August 6 (webinar, 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m.), August 7 (Westwood United Methodist Church, 5:30-7:30 p.m.), August 9 (Westfield Topanga Community Center, 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.), August 12 (Veterans Memorial Building, 5:30-7:30 p.m.), and August 18 (Sherman Oaks East Valley Adult Center, 5:30-7:30 p.m.). Live Spanish interpretation and ADA accommodations are available by calling 213.922.7375 at least 72 hours in advance.

Comments can be submitted online via a comment form, emailed to sepulvedatransit@metro.net, or mailed to Peter Carter, Metro, One Gateway Plaza, MS 99-22-6, Los Angeles, CA 90012. The project hotline is 213.922.7375.

Following the comment period, Metro will identify a Locally Preferred Alternative for the Metro Board of Directors’ consideration.