THIS WEEKEND: Skate Series Hits Venice with $25K Top Prize

Skateboarders are gearing up for the Super Patch Revolution Skate Series, set to kick off on Saturday, June 14, 2025, at Venice Beach, promising a $25,000 prize for first place.

The event, organized by the wellness tech company Super Patch, aims to reclaim skateboarding culture from corporate influence, offering a platform for raw talent and community spirit.

The competition, fueled by Super Patch’s BOOST product—a drug-free energy enhancer without sugar or caffeine—features a $40,000 total prize pool. Second place will earn $10,000, and third place $5,000, with all competitors receiving an exclusive event t-shirt and a chance to etch their names in skate history.

The series, open to all with no invitations or political barriers, will also stop in New York City on August 9, 2025, transforming two iconic skate spots into battlegrounds for the sport’s resurgence.

The Venice Beach event will showcase street-level action, judged on amplitude, trick difficulty, execution, style, and overall impression. A local street artist will customize the big air ramp, adding a unique graffiti element, while DJ FELO will keep the energy high throughout. Organizers emphasize a no-frills approach, focusing on skaters, fans, and underground legends rather than corporate polish.



