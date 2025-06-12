June 13, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

THIS WEEKEND: Santa Monica Hosts 33rd Annual Juneteenth Celebration

The event, which draws over 2,000 attendees annually from Santa Monica, West Los Angeles, and beyond, was first funded by the city over three decades ago

The city of Santa Monica, in collaboration with Juneteenth Celebration in Santa Monica, will host its 33rd annual Juneteenth event on Saturday, June 14, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Virginia Avenue Park.

The free, family-friendly celebration, themed “A Family Affair: Unifying, Healing, and Restoring,” aims to honor Black resilience and culture through music, spoken word, and community engagement.

The event, which draws over 2,000 attendees annually from Santa Monica, West Los Angeles, and beyond, was first funded by the city over three decades ago through the efforts of community activist Laverne Ross. Now a federal holiday, Juneteenth continues to be a cornerstone of Santa Monica’s celebration of Black heritage, supported by Virginia Avenue Park staff and a dedicated committee of community leaders.

“Juneteenth is a celebration we’ve held in Santa Monica for over three decades, thanks to the leadership of Laverne Ross and the deep dedication of many of our community members,” said Mayor Lana Negrete. “I’m thrilled to commemorate this year’s homage to the enduring legacy of Black resilience and culture.”

The celebration will feature a diverse lineup of performances, including West African drumming and dance, soul, funk, jazz, gospel, and Afro Blue Grazz. Headlining is the Pascal Bokar AfroBlueGrazz Band, presented with BroadStage, blending West African traditions with American Southern musical heritage. Other performers include Durti-Ryce featuring Deron, paying tribute to Frankie Beverly and Maze, and Nichelle Monroe with Butterfly, a descendant of Santa Monica’s first Black family, delivering her signature “Gourmet Soul” sound. Daunté Annabi Fyall with DAANSEKOU Cultural Arts Collective, featuring West African Griot Baba Fode Sissoko, and William Bryant with the Santa Monica College Emeritus Gospel Community Choir will also perform, alongside Chazz Ross, Stacy McClendon, and special guests.

The main stage schedule begins at 1:45 p.m. with a pre-show drum call, followed by a welcome from Laverne Ross at 2 p.m. An interfaith invocation will include Pastor Mossett of Calvary Baptist, Rev. Carolyn Baskin-Bell of First AME, Jessica Ten-Have of Universal Unitarians, Ted Tornado of the Native American Indian Veterans Association, and Kathleen Benjamin, president of the Santa Monica Area Interfaith Council. The Black National Anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” will be performed at 2:15 p.m., followed by cultural performances, a Juneteenth history presentation, and a proclamation by Mayor Negrete. Honorees include Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts and Barbara Walden.

Additional highlights include community resource booths, free mammograms, food trucks, Black-owned business vendors, youth activities, and ancestral tents with storytelling circles focused on Black Santa Monica lineages.

Kathleen Benjamin emphasized the event’s significance, stating, “You will not want to miss 2025’s Juneteenth invocation. It will be a profound expression of our heritage and a testament to the enduring power of faith in our journey.”

The event is open to all, inviting attendees to honor ancestors, reconnect with family, and celebrate the brilliance of the Black community.

in News, upbeat
Related Posts
Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

SMPD Announces Safety Measures Ahead of Upcoming ‘No Kings’ Rally on Westside

June 12, 2025

Read more
June 12, 2025

Enhanced patrols, rapid-response teams, and advanced technology for situational awareness are part of a detailed operational plan The Santa Monica...

Photo: Venice Heritage Museum
News, upbeat

Venice Heritage Museum and Venice Arts Hosts Exhibit on Internment of Japanese Americans

June 12, 2025

Read more
June 12, 2025

The exhibition, housed in the museum’s back gallery, features the students’ work alongside a zine that ties the past to...
News, upbeat

THIS WEEKEND: Skate Series Hits Venice with $25K Top Prize

June 12, 2025

Read more
June 12, 2025

The Venice Beach event will showcase street-level action, judged on amplitude, trick difficulty, execution, style, and overall impression Skateboarders are...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Mastro’s Malibu Reopens With Ocean Views, Signature Steaks, and Nearly Entire Staff Intact

June 12, 2025

Read more
June 12, 2025

Iconic Oceanfront Steakhouse Returns With Its Beloved Butter Cake, Nightly Live Music, and Sunset Glamour After a five-month closure due...
Hard, News

Grass Fire Extinguished in Palisades

June 11, 2025

Read more
June 11, 2025

Firefighters remained on scene to conduct mop-up operations, ensuring no hot spots persisted Firefighters extinguished a small grass fire in...

Photo: LA Louver
News, upbeat

L.A. Louver Extends 50th Anniversary Exhibit

June 11, 2025

Read more
June 11, 2025

Located on the same block as its original 1970s site, L.A. Louver has hosted over 660 exhibitions since its founding...

Photo: Spin PR
Dining, News

Third Annual Rosé on Rose Wine Fest Comes to Venice Beach This Weekend

June 11, 2025

Read more
June 11, 2025

Rosé offerings priced between $8 and $10 per glass at various Rose Avenue establishments The third annual Rosé on Rose...

Photo: Rodeo Realty
News, upbeat

Rodeo Realty’s Palisades Office Becomes First Rebuild Post-Fire

June 11, 2025

Read more
June 11, 2025

The structure, now fully framed, is set to reopen this year Rodeo Realty announced that the reconstruction of its Pacific...

Photo: GoFund Me
News, Real Estate

ICE Detentions Confirmed in Culver City and Westchester Car Washes Amid Federal Raids

June 11, 2025

Read more
June 11, 2025

Families Say Loved Ones Taken Without Warning; Viral Video Shows Teen Screaming  While the focus has been on cities such...
News

Santa Monica ‘Pier 360’ Beach Festival Returns June 28–29 with Two Days of Surf, Sports, and SoCal Vibes

June 10, 2025

Read more
June 10, 2025

Free All-Ages Event Features Ocean Races, Skate Competitions, Roller Rink, Beer Garden, Live Music, Kids Activities, And More The Santa...

Photo: CDFW
News, upbeat

Grunion Party Set for This Weekend in Venice

June 10, 2025

Read more
June 10, 2025

Grunion runs occur along the coasts of Southern California and Baja, Mexico, during spring and summer, aligning with full and...

Photo: Instagram: @savefriendshipv
Hard, News

Congregation and Family Fight to Stop Sale of Historic Venice Church

June 10, 2025

Read more
June 10, 2025

Descendants and supporters rally against alleged unlawful sale, seeking historic status and legal action Members of Friendship Baptist Church and...
Hard, News

Parents Protest Removal of Beloved Principal at Broadway Elementary School

June 10, 2025

Read more
June 10, 2025

The decision, announced less than two weeks before the end of the school year, has sparked protests, and a petition...

Photo: Santa Monica College
News, upbeat

SMC to Showcase Sustainability-Focused Student Fashion Show

June 10, 2025

Read more
June 10, 2025

Student Designers Present 25 Collections at June 20 Event Santa Monica College’s Fashion Program will host LA Mode 2025, its...

Photo: Getty
News, upbeat

California Launches $100M Mortgage Relief Fund for Wildfire Victims

June 10, 2025

Read more
June 10, 2025

Homeowners displaced by wildfires, floods can apply for up to $20,000 in grants starting June 12 California homeowners displaced by...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR