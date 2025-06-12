June 13, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: SMPD

SMPD Announces Safety Measures Ahead of Upcoming ‘No Kings’ Rally on Westside

Enhanced patrols, rapid-response teams, and advanced technology for situational awareness are part of a detailed operational plan

The Santa Monica Police Department announced comprehensive safety measures Friday in anticipation of the “No Kings” rally scheduled for Saturday, June 14, in a statement posted on the social media platform X.

In the post, SMPD emphasized that public safety is its top priority and outlined preparations to protect the city while upholding the right to peaceful demonstration. The department has placed all sworn personnel on tactical alert, ensuring the full police force is available for rapid response. Enhanced patrols, rapid-response teams, and advanced technology for situational awareness are part of a detailed operational plan. SMPD is also coordinating with regional partners for a unified response.

“Peaceful protest is protected. We’re here to safeguard your rights,” the statement read, while warning that criminal activities such as vandalism, theft, or violence would prompt a “swift, lawful response.” The department reiterated its policy of not engaging in immigration enforcement or inquiring about immigration status, affirming its commitment to serve all residents.

SMPD provided contact numbers for non-emergencies (310-458-8491) and emergencies (911).

in Hard, News
Related Posts
News, upbeat

THIS WEEKEND: Santa Monica Hosts 33rd Annual Juneteenth Celebration

June 12, 2025

Read more
June 12, 2025

The event, which draws over 2,000 attendees annually from Santa Monica, West Los Angeles, and beyond, was first funded by...

Photo: Venice Heritage Museum
News, upbeat

Venice Heritage Museum and Venice Arts Hosts Exhibit on Internment of Japanese Americans

June 12, 2025

Read more
June 12, 2025

The exhibition, housed in the museum’s back gallery, features the students’ work alongside a zine that ties the past to...
News, upbeat

THIS WEEKEND: Skate Series Hits Venice with $25K Top Prize

June 12, 2025

Read more
June 12, 2025

The Venice Beach event will showcase street-level action, judged on amplitude, trick difficulty, execution, style, and overall impression Skateboarders are...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Mastro’s Malibu Reopens With Ocean Views, Signature Steaks, and Nearly Entire Staff Intact

June 12, 2025

Read more
June 12, 2025

Iconic Oceanfront Steakhouse Returns With Its Beloved Butter Cake, Nightly Live Music, and Sunset Glamour After a five-month closure due...
Hard, News

Grass Fire Extinguished in Palisades

June 11, 2025

Read more
June 11, 2025

Firefighters remained on scene to conduct mop-up operations, ensuring no hot spots persisted Firefighters extinguished a small grass fire in...

Photo: LA Louver
News, upbeat

L.A. Louver Extends 50th Anniversary Exhibit

June 11, 2025

Read more
June 11, 2025

Located on the same block as its original 1970s site, L.A. Louver has hosted over 660 exhibitions since its founding...

Photo: Spin PR
Dining, News

Third Annual Rosé on Rose Wine Fest Comes to Venice Beach This Weekend

June 11, 2025

Read more
June 11, 2025

Rosé offerings priced between $8 and $10 per glass at various Rose Avenue establishments The third annual Rosé on Rose...

Photo: Rodeo Realty
News, upbeat

Rodeo Realty’s Palisades Office Becomes First Rebuild Post-Fire

June 11, 2025

Read more
June 11, 2025

The structure, now fully framed, is set to reopen this year Rodeo Realty announced that the reconstruction of its Pacific...

Photo: GoFund Me
News, Real Estate

ICE Detentions Confirmed in Culver City and Westchester Car Washes Amid Federal Raids

June 11, 2025

Read more
June 11, 2025

Families Say Loved Ones Taken Without Warning; Viral Video Shows Teen Screaming  While the focus has been on cities such...
News

Santa Monica ‘Pier 360’ Beach Festival Returns June 28–29 with Two Days of Surf, Sports, and SoCal Vibes

June 10, 2025

Read more
June 10, 2025

Free All-Ages Event Features Ocean Races, Skate Competitions, Roller Rink, Beer Garden, Live Music, Kids Activities, And More The Santa...

Photo: CDFW
News, upbeat

Grunion Party Set for This Weekend in Venice

June 10, 2025

Read more
June 10, 2025

Grunion runs occur along the coasts of Southern California and Baja, Mexico, during spring and summer, aligning with full and...

Photo: Instagram: @savefriendshipv
Hard, News

Congregation and Family Fight to Stop Sale of Historic Venice Church

June 10, 2025

Read more
June 10, 2025

Descendants and supporters rally against alleged unlawful sale, seeking historic status and legal action Members of Friendship Baptist Church and...
Hard, News

Parents Protest Removal of Beloved Principal at Broadway Elementary School

June 10, 2025

Read more
June 10, 2025

The decision, announced less than two weeks before the end of the school year, has sparked protests, and a petition...

Photo: Santa Monica College
News, upbeat

SMC to Showcase Sustainability-Focused Student Fashion Show

June 10, 2025

Read more
June 10, 2025

Student Designers Present 25 Collections at June 20 Event Santa Monica College’s Fashion Program will host LA Mode 2025, its...

Photo: Getty
News, upbeat

California Launches $100M Mortgage Relief Fund for Wildfire Victims

June 10, 2025

Read more
June 10, 2025

Homeowners displaced by wildfires, floods can apply for up to $20,000 in grants starting June 12 California homeowners displaced by...

