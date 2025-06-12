June 12, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Mastro’s Malibu Reopens With Ocean Views, Signature Steaks, and Nearly Entire Staff Intact

Iconic Oceanfront Steakhouse Returns With Its Beloved Butter Cake, Nightly Live Music, and Sunset Glamour

After a five-month closure due to the Palisades Fire, Mastro’s Ocean Club in Malibu has officially reopened its doors as of May 31, once again offering guests signature steaks, chilled seafood towers, handcrafted cocktails, and sweeping ocean views. The upscale dining destination, located at 18412 Pacific Coast Highway, is now welcoming patrons daily starting at 4:00 p.m.

Bar service begins at 4 p.m. every day. Dining hours are:

  • Sunday–Thursday: 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
  • Friday–Saturday: 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

To discuss the reopening and what diners can expect, Dolores Quintana spoke with Patrick Barrett, divisional vice president for Mastro’s Restaurants, who has been with the company for nearly two decades.

Dolores Quintana: Can you share a little about your background and connection to the Malibu location?


Patrick Barrett: Absolutely. I’m Patrick Barrett, the divisional vice president at Mastro’s. I’ve been with the company for just under 20 years. I started back in 2005 as a barback, worked my way up to bartender, and then into management by 2008. I’ve been supporting the Malibu location specifically as a regional director since 2020.

Dolores Quintana: What can guests expect from the newly reopened Mastro’s Malibu?


Patrick Barrett: The Mastro’s Malibu experience is back with everything guests have loved: stunning beachfront views, USDA prime steaks, fresh seafood, sushi, and of course, our signature warm butter cake. We also have live music every night of the week, piano and vocals in the bar and lounge.

Dolores Quintana: Has the menu changed at all?

Patrick Barrett: Guests can expect all the classic dishes they know and love. While our culinary team is always exploring fresh ideas and seasonal additions, the reopening features all the favorites that have made Mastro’s a staple. That includes the seafood tower, sushi, and steakhouse options.

Dolores Quintana: Will longtime staff be returning as well?


Patrick Barrett: We’re incredibly proud to say that nearly all of our previous team, about 90 employees, have returned. We lost just five team members, which speaks to the loyalty and commitment of our staff. It’s been amazing to welcome them back.

Dolores Quintana: What sets Mastro’s Malibu apart from other fine dining spots?


Patrick Barrett: The location is unmatched: we’re right on the sand in Malibu, with unbeatable ocean views. The service is exceptional, the atmosphere is vibrant with live music nightly, and the food remains best-in-class. It’s the perfect spot for a date night, celebration, or sunset dinner.

Dolores Quintana: What message do you want to share with the local communities of Malibu, Santa Monica, and Pacific Palisades?


Patrick Barrett: We’re grateful to be back and open to serve our community again. Whether it’s for a birthday, anniversary, graduation, or just a casual evening out, we’re here with open arms to provide great meals, great service, and great memories, right on the water.

Reservations are encouraged, and more information can be found by calling (310) 454-4357 or visiting Mastro’s Ocean Club Malibu.

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
Related Posts
Hard, News

Grass Fire Extinguished in Palisades

June 11, 2025

Read more
June 11, 2025

Firefighters remained on scene to conduct mop-up operations, ensuring no hot spots persisted Firefighters extinguished a small grass fire in...

Photo: LA Louver
News, upbeat

L.A. Louver Extends 50th Anniversary Exhibit

June 11, 2025

Read more
June 11, 2025

Located on the same block as its original 1970s site, L.A. Louver has hosted over 660 exhibitions since its founding...

Photo: Spin PR
Dining, News

Third Annual Rosé on Rose Wine Fest Comes to Venice Beach This Weekend

June 11, 2025

Read more
June 11, 2025

Rosé offerings priced between $8 and $10 per glass at various Rose Avenue establishments The third annual Rosé on Rose...

Photo: Rodeo Realty
News, upbeat

Rodeo Realty’s Palisades Office Becomes First Rebuild Post-Fire

June 11, 2025

Read more
June 11, 2025

The structure, now fully framed, is set to reopen this year Rodeo Realty announced that the reconstruction of its Pacific...

Photo: GoFund Me
News, Real Estate

ICE Detentions Confirmed in Culver City and Westchester Car Washes Amid Federal Raids

June 11, 2025

Read more
June 11, 2025

Families Say Loved Ones Taken Without Warning; Viral Video Shows Teen Screaming  While the focus has been on cities such...
News

Santa Monica ‘Pier 360’ Beach Festival Returns June 28–29 with Two Days of Surf, Sports, and SoCal Vibes

June 10, 2025

Read more
June 10, 2025

Free All-Ages Event Features Ocean Races, Skate Competitions, Roller Rink, Beer Garden, Live Music, Kids Activities, And More The Santa...

Photo: CDFW
News, upbeat

Grunion Party Set for This Weekend in Venice

June 10, 2025

Read more
June 10, 2025

Grunion runs occur along the coasts of Southern California and Baja, Mexico, during spring and summer, aligning with full and...

Photo: Instagram: @savefriendshipv
Hard, News

Congregation and Family Fight to Stop Sale of Historic Venice Church

June 10, 2025

Read more
June 10, 2025

Descendants and supporters rally against alleged unlawful sale, seeking historic status and legal action Members of Friendship Baptist Church and...
Hard, News

Parents Protest Removal of Beloved Principal at Broadway Elementary School

June 10, 2025

Read more
June 10, 2025

The decision, announced less than two weeks before the end of the school year, has sparked protests, and a petition...

Photo: Santa Monica College
News, upbeat

SMC to Showcase Sustainability-Focused Student Fashion Show

June 10, 2025

Read more
June 10, 2025

Student Designers Present 25 Collections at June 20 Event Santa Monica College’s Fashion Program will host LA Mode 2025, its...

Photo: Getty
News, upbeat

California Launches $100M Mortgage Relief Fund for Wildfire Victims

June 10, 2025

Read more
June 10, 2025

Homeowners displaced by wildfires, floods can apply for up to $20,000 in grants starting June 12 California homeowners displaced by...
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: Alberta St. Resident Seeks New Home for Kittens

June 9, 2025

Read more
June 9, 2025

Six Kittens Are in Need of a New Home By Nick Antonicello  An Alberta Street resident is seeking a great...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Charlie Chaplin and Sam Francis’ Former Santa Monica Retreat Hits Market for $12.5M

June 9, 2025

Read more
June 9, 2025

The home’s entrance, framed by 500-year-old repurposed monastery gates, opens to lush landscaping designed by JohnstonVidal A luxurious Santa Monica...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Hundreds of Palisades Land Listings Hit Market, Outpacing Sales Post-Wildfire

June 9, 2025

Read more
June 9, 2025

The reopening of Pacific Coast Highway and ongoing repairs to Temescal Canyon Road are expected to ease access and support...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Marina del Rey Peninsula Home Sheds Nearly $1M Off Initial Asking Price

June 8, 2025

Read more
June 8, 2025

The tri-level property features 40 feet of direct beach frontage with panoramic views stretching from Malibu to Catalina Island A...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR