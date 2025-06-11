June 12, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Spin PR

Third Annual Rosé on Rose Wine Fest Comes to Venice Beach This Weekend

Rosé offerings priced between $8 and $10 per glass at various Rose Avenue establishments

The third annual Rosé on Rose Wine Fest will celebrate National Rosé Day on Saturday, June 14, transforming Venice’s Rose Avenue into a hub of rosé culture from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The event features a progressive rosé crawl and street fest, with an official after-party from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Participants can enjoy rosé tastings, live music, vendors, photo opportunities, art, games, and special rosé offerings priced between $8 and $10 per glass at various Rose Avenue establishments. Wristband holders will gain access to exclusive discounts and specials, including extended happy hours, cotton candy, pink smoothies, and rose-themed treats at participating businesses such as American Beauty, Cafe Gratitude, Chulita, and Venice Beach Wines.

VIP ticket holders will enjoy an enhanced experience with entry to the VIP Wine Garden, featuring exclusive tastings from top regional wineries like Rodney Strong and Hampton Water Rosé. VIP perks include a commemorative glass, partner swag, and priority entry to the after-party, complete with a DJ and additional rosé-inspired festivities.

A portion of the event’s net proceeds will benefit the Venice Family Clinic. 

Tickets are available online, with details at roseonrosefest.com

in Dining, News
Related Posts
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Mastro’s Malibu Reopens With Ocean Views, Signature Steaks, and Nearly Entire Staff Intact

June 12, 2025

Read more
June 12, 2025

Iconic Oceanfront Steakhouse Returns With Its Beloved Butter Cake, Nightly Live Music, and Sunset Glamour After a five-month closure due...
Hard, News

Grass Fire Extinguished in Palisades

June 11, 2025

Read more
June 11, 2025

Firefighters remained on scene to conduct mop-up operations, ensuring no hot spots persisted Firefighters extinguished a small grass fire in...

Photo: LA Louver
News, upbeat

L.A. Louver Extends 50th Anniversary Exhibit

June 11, 2025

Read more
June 11, 2025

Located on the same block as its original 1970s site, L.A. Louver has hosted over 660 exhibitions since its founding...

Photo: Rodeo Realty
News, upbeat

Rodeo Realty’s Palisades Office Becomes First Rebuild Post-Fire

June 11, 2025

Read more
June 11, 2025

The structure, now fully framed, is set to reopen this year Rodeo Realty announced that the reconstruction of its Pacific...

Photo: GoFund Me
News, Real Estate

ICE Detentions Confirmed in Culver City and Westchester Car Washes Amid Federal Raids

June 11, 2025

Read more
June 11, 2025

Families Say Loved Ones Taken Without Warning; Viral Video Shows Teen Screaming  While the focus has been on cities such...
News

Santa Monica ‘Pier 360’ Beach Festival Returns June 28–29 with Two Days of Surf, Sports, and SoCal Vibes

June 10, 2025

Read more
June 10, 2025

Free All-Ages Event Features Ocean Races, Skate Competitions, Roller Rink, Beer Garden, Live Music, Kids Activities, And More The Santa...

Photo: CDFW
News, upbeat

Grunion Party Set for This Weekend in Venice

June 10, 2025

Read more
June 10, 2025

Grunion runs occur along the coasts of Southern California and Baja, Mexico, during spring and summer, aligning with full and...

Photo: Instagram: @savefriendshipv
Hard, News

Congregation and Family Fight to Stop Sale of Historic Venice Church

June 10, 2025

Read more
June 10, 2025

Descendants and supporters rally against alleged unlawful sale, seeking historic status and legal action Members of Friendship Baptist Church and...
Hard, News

Parents Protest Removal of Beloved Principal at Broadway Elementary School

June 10, 2025

Read more
June 10, 2025

The decision, announced less than two weeks before the end of the school year, has sparked protests, and a petition...

Photo: Santa Monica College
News, upbeat

SMC to Showcase Sustainability-Focused Student Fashion Show

June 10, 2025

Read more
June 10, 2025

Student Designers Present 25 Collections at June 20 Event Santa Monica College’s Fashion Program will host LA Mode 2025, its...

Photo: Getty
News, upbeat

California Launches $100M Mortgage Relief Fund for Wildfire Victims

June 10, 2025

Read more
June 10, 2025

Homeowners displaced by wildfires, floods can apply for up to $20,000 in grants starting June 12 California homeowners displaced by...
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: Alberta St. Resident Seeks New Home for Kittens

June 9, 2025

Read more
June 9, 2025

Six Kittens Are in Need of a New Home By Nick Antonicello  An Alberta Street resident is seeking a great...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Charlie Chaplin and Sam Francis’ Former Santa Monica Retreat Hits Market for $12.5M

June 9, 2025

Read more
June 9, 2025

The home’s entrance, framed by 500-year-old repurposed monastery gates, opens to lush landscaping designed by JohnstonVidal A luxurious Santa Monica...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Hundreds of Palisades Land Listings Hit Market, Outpacing Sales Post-Wildfire

June 9, 2025

Read more
June 9, 2025

The reopening of Pacific Coast Highway and ongoing repairs to Temescal Canyon Road are expected to ease access and support...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Marina del Rey Peninsula Home Sheds Nearly $1M Off Initial Asking Price

June 8, 2025

Read more
June 8, 2025

The tri-level property features 40 feet of direct beach frontage with panoramic views stretching from Malibu to Catalina Island A...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR