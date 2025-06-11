L.A. Louver Extends 50th Anniversary Exhibit

Located on the same block as its original 1970s site, L.A. Louver has hosted over 660 exhibitions since its founding in 1975

L.A. Louver, a pioneering contemporary art gallery, has extended its 50th anniversary exhibition, “L.A. Louver Celebrates 50 Years: 1975 to Now,” through July 26, 2025. Originally set to close on June 13, the exhibition, which opened on February 15, showcases the gallery’s rich history and its impact on Southern California’s art scene.

The current display features works by renowned artists such as David Hockney, Ed and Nancy Kienholz, Alison Saar, and Marcel Duchamp, among others, offering a museum-worthy retrospective, according to Forbes.

Goulds, who launched the gallery after falling in love with Los Angeles during a 1971 visit, told Forbes, “It’s been a fabulous incredible journey.” The extension allows more visitors to explore the gallery’s evolution, which began with a $15,000 investment and a vision to showcase Los Angeles artists on an international stage.

The exhibition is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with photography by Robert Wedemeyer documenting the installation. For more information, visit the gallery’s website.