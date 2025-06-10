SMC to Showcase Sustainability-Focused Student Fashion Show

Student Designers Present 25 Collections at June 20 Event

Santa Monica College’s Fashion Program will host LA Mode 2025, its annual student fashion show, at 7 p.m. on June 20 at the Core Performance Center Courtyard on the SMC Main Campus.

The event, themed “Style, Substance & Sustainability,” will feature 25 student-designed collections, ranging from casual to avant-garde.

Admission is $25, or $20 for college students with ID. The Mocha Carpet starts at 4 p.m., offering sponsor giveaways and networking with fashion industry professionals, SMC alums, and students. Industry judges, including designers and stylists, will evaluate collections for marketability, creativity, sustainability, and technical achievement, with awards announced live.

The show, produced by SMC fashion professors La Tanya Louis, Lorrie Ivas, and Wynn Armstrong, includes contributions from photography, media, and cosmetology students. Sponsored by Jeff Abrams of Rails, the event also features 20 fashion scholarships and honors designer Kevan Hall with the Style and Substance Award.

For details, visit smc.edu/LaMode or email LaMode@smc.edu.