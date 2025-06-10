June 11, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Santa Monica College

SMC to Showcase Sustainability-Focused Student Fashion Show

Student Designers Present 25 Collections at June 20 Event

Santa Monica College’s Fashion Program will host LA Mode 2025, its annual student fashion show, at 7 p.m. on June 20 at the Core Performance Center Courtyard on the SMC Main Campus. 

The event, themed “Style, Substance & Sustainability,” will feature 25 student-designed collections, ranging from casual to avant-garde.

Admission is $25, or $20 for college students with ID. The Mocha Carpet starts at 4 p.m., offering sponsor giveaways and networking with fashion industry professionals, SMC alums, and students. Industry judges, including designers and stylists, will evaluate collections for marketability, creativity, sustainability, and technical achievement, with awards announced live.

The show, produced by SMC fashion professors La Tanya Louis, Lorrie Ivas, and Wynn Armstrong, includes contributions from photography, media, and cosmetology students. Sponsored by Jeff Abrams of Rails, the event also features 20 fashion scholarships and honors designer Kevan Hall with the Style and Substance Award.

For details, visit smc.edu/LaMode or email LaMode@smc.edu.

in News, upbeat
Related Posts
Photo: Instagram: @savefriendshipv
Hard, News

Congregation and Family Fight to Stop Sale of Historic Venice Church

June 10, 2025

Read more
June 10, 2025

Descendants and supporters rally against alleged unlawful sale, seeking historic status and legal action Members of Friendship Baptist Church and...
Hard, News

Parents Protest Removal of Beloved Principal at Broadway Elementary School

June 10, 2025

Read more
June 10, 2025

The decision, announced less than two weeks before the end of the school year, has sparked protests, and a petition...

Photo: Getty
News, upbeat

California Launches $100M Mortgage Relief Fund for Wildfire Victims

June 10, 2025

Read more
June 10, 2025

Homeowners displaced by wildfires, floods can apply for up to $20,000 in grants starting June 12 California homeowners displaced by...
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: Alberta St. Resident Seeks New Home for Kittens

June 9, 2025

Read more
June 9, 2025

Six Kittens Are in Need of a New Home By Nick Antonicello  An Alberta Street resident is seeking a great...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Charlie Chaplin and Sam Francis’ Former Santa Monica Retreat Hits Market for $12.5M

June 9, 2025

Read more
June 9, 2025

The home’s entrance, framed by 500-year-old repurposed monastery gates, opens to lush landscaping designed by JohnstonVidal A luxurious Santa Monica...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Hundreds of Palisades Land Listings Hit Market, Outpacing Sales Post-Wildfire

June 9, 2025

Read more
June 9, 2025

The reopening of Pacific Coast Highway and ongoing repairs to Temescal Canyon Road are expected to ease access and support...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Marina del Rey Peninsula Home Sheds Nearly $1M Off Initial Asking Price

June 8, 2025

Read more
June 8, 2025

The tri-level property features 40 feet of direct beach frontage with panoramic views stretching from Malibu to Catalina Island A...
News, Video

(Video) Queer Visibility and Resilience Celebrated at 2025 Venice Pride

June 8, 2025

Read more
June 8, 2025

The event included performances by DJs, community booths, food trucks, and queer market vendors The event included performances by DJs,...
Hard, News

THIS WEEKEND: Animal Shelter to Host Annual Open House Fundraiser 

June 6, 2025

Read more
June 6, 2025

The event invites the community for an afternoon of activities, including shelter tours to meet adoptable animals, many of whom...
News, upbeat

THIS WEEKEND: Paliskates’ Fire Relief Jam to Feature Professional Skaters and Competitions

June 6, 2025

Read more
June 6, 2025

Prizes will include cash and a week at Skate Camp. Dozens of sponsoring organizations, vendors, and food trucks will be...
News

Marina del Rey Sportfishing: A Great Day on the Water

June 5, 2025

Read more
June 5, 2025

Fishing is a pastime like no other, America’s Most Popular Outdoor Activity for Year in and Year out! You can...

Photo: GoFundMe: @Tara W
Hard, News

Community Rallies Behind Venice Teacher’s Son in Cancer Battle

June 5, 2025

Read more
June 5, 2025

Xavier, described as an accomplished athlete eager to return to breaking track records, has shown remarkable resilience The Venice community...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: No Parking Signs Now Posted Along Washington Blvd

June 5, 2025

Read more
June 5, 2025

Fast Action Taken by Councilwoman Traci Park’s Office to Clean-up RV Debacle That Stretches From Lincoln to the Beach By...
Dining, News

Tenants Sought for Former Rusty’s Surf Ranch Space on Santa Monica Pier

June 5, 2025

Read more
June 5, 2025

4,112-Square-Foot Retail Space with Commercial Kitchen and Oceanfront Patios Awaits New Operator A 4,112-square-foot retail space at 256 Santa Monica...
Dining, News

Palisades Restaurants to be Supported at Westside Benefit This Weekend

June 5, 2025

Read more
June 5, 2025

Local vendors, many impacted by the fires, will have booths with all vendor fees waived, and proceeds from on-site sales...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR