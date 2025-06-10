June 12, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Santa Monica ‘Pier 360’ Beach Festival Returns June 28–29 with Two Days of Surf, Sports, and SoCal Vibes

Free All-Ages Event Features Ocean Races, Skate Competitions, Roller Rink, Beer Garden, Live Music, Kids Activities, And More

The Santa Monica “Pier 360” Beach Festival, the ultimate celebration of SoCal beach culture, returns June 28-29, 2025, for two epic days of competition, entertainment, and good vibes along the iconic Santa Monica shoreline. The free, all-ages event brings together thousands of locals and visitors for ocean sports, beachside games, skateboarding, roller skating, live music, food and drinks, and a deep dive into 90 years of paddleboard racing history.

“Pier 360” action kicks off Saturday and Sunday at 8 a.m. on the sand and continues from 10 a.m. on the Pier deck, where festivalgoers can explore interactive activities, grab bites and brews, and soak up summer energy at one of Southern California’s most legendary destinations.

“Pier 360” Main Attractions

  • Paddleboard Races (June 29) – Celebrate 90 years of paddleboard racing with the One-Mile Short Course ($30), Mike Vaughan Memorial 5-Mile Distance Race ($40), and high-speed Sprint Racing ($40). Open to paddlers of all levels.
  • Ocean Swims (June 29) – 500m and 1-Mile open water swim events with wetsuit/non-wetsuit divisions and age group awards. Check-in begins at 7:30 a.m., with Hawaiian blessing.
  • CBVA Beach Volleyball Tournaments (June 28 and 29) – Men’s & Women’s Open competition for a $4,000 prize pool plus the Santa Monica Beach Volleyball Hall of Fame Legends Exhibition.
  • Santa Monica Classic(June 28 and 29) – High-octane strongman contest featuring over 80 male and female athletes competing across multiple weight classes.
  • AAU Invitational (June 29) – Top 18:U girls teams compete in a Triple Crown showdown.
  • Lifeguard Competitions(June 28) – Including the historic Pete Peterson Surfboat 1-Mile Dory Race and Junior Guard events.
  • Skate Experience(June 28 and 29) – An energetic celebration of skateboarding and athleticism with demos, clinics, and competitions on custom ramps with L.A.’s top skaters.
  • POP SK8 Roller Rink (June 28 and 29) – Community themed pop-up roller rink on the Pier deck open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (skates available on site).
  • Beer & Spirits(June 28 and 29) – Chill with cold brews and vodka seltzers thanks to Michelob Ultra in the “Ocean Brews & Bites Garden.”
  • All-Day Music & Polynesian Dance(June 28 and 29) – Kick off each day with vibrant Polynesian performances and live music throughout the afternoon.
  • Museum of Beach Life(June 28 and 29) – A free, hands-on exhibit curated by local legends explores the history of surf, Muscle Beach, and paddleboard racing.
  • Youth Zone (June 28 and 29, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.) – Arts, crafts, and giant games for kids. An adult must accompany children under 18.

“Pier 360 is more than a festival; it’s a tribute to the unique culture that was born right here on the Santa Monica Pier,” said Jim Harris, Executive Director and Historian of the Santa Monica Pier. “From racing traditions that started in the 1930s to the cutting-edge sports and experiences of today, it’s a weekend that captures the heart of SoCal beach life.”

“Pier 360” is produced by Santa Monica Pier Corporation, along with these great sponsors Adidas, Best Day Brewing, Big Blue Bus, Celsius, Costco, Frontier, Gatorade Hydration Booster, Heal the Bay, Hot Dog On A Stick, Johnny Rockets, Kendra Scott, Left On Friday, Lifeway Kefir, Lightship, Los Angeles County, Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier, Santa Monica Travel & Tourism, Simply Pop, The Pierside Hotel, The Surfing Fox, Toyota, and Wetzel’s Pretzels, along with many more to be announced soon.

Free to attend with some competitions requiring advance registration and entry fees. Beach activities begin at 8 a.m. Pier deck opens at 10 a.m. For full details, athlete registration, and event schedule, visit: www.santamonicapier.org/pier-360-festivities.

Arrive by Rideshare, Metro, Bus or Bike. The Santa Monica Pier is located at 200 Santa Monica Pier, Suite A, Santa Monica, CA 90401.

About Santa Monica Pier

The Santa Monica Pier Corporation (SMPC) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization committed to preserving and enhancing the Santa Monica Pier experience for every visitor. Through impactful, location-specific programming offered year-round, SMPC ensures that the Pier remains a vibrant, world-class destination that is accessible to all. For more information on happenings at the Pier, please visit  santamonicapier.org, or follow us on Facebook,  InstagramX, or Threads.

About Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier, LA’s only admission-free amusement park, offers 12 amusement rides, 14 midway games, Snackville with five fun food offerings and seaside retail shopping. Prices and operating hours are subject to change. For more information and operating hours, please call 310-260-8744, visit pacpark.com, and go to Facebook.com/pacificpark, Instagram.com/pacpark or X.com/pacpark.

