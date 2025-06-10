June 12, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: CDFW

Grunion Party Set for This Weekend in Venice

Grunion runs occur along the coasts of Southern California and Baja, Mexico, during spring and summer, aligning with full and new moons

The Venice Oceanarium is set to host its annual gRUNion Party this Friday, June 13 at 10:45 p.m. at the Venice Breakwater Rocks, inviting locals and visitors to witness a unique Southern California natural spectacle. The event, which celebrates the grunion—a small, shimmering fish that comes ashore to spawn—draws thousands of curious late-night beachgoers each year.

Grunion runs occur along the coasts of Southern California and Baja, Mexico, during spring and summer, aligning with full and new moons. On these nights, hundreds of the fish slither onto the sand to lay eggs, a process described as thrilling by organizers. 

The event’s timing depends on tides, with gatherings starting at 10:45 p.m., though the fish may appear later, adding an element of anticipation. 

Venice Oceanarium founder Tim Rudnick, a self-proclaimed “grunion geek,” has kept the tradition alive, even producing a video during the COVID-19 pandemic to maintain community engagement. The local beach boasts a robust grunion population, making it an ideal spot for this interpretive party. Organizers encourage families to join, though exact details will be shared via an email list.

