Congregation and Family Fight to Stop Sale of Historic Venice Church

Descendants and supporters rally against alleged unlawful sale, seeking historic status and legal action

Members of Friendship Baptist Church and their supporters rallied Sunday outside the historic 606 Broadway Street church, protesting what they call an unlawful sale attempt by a trustee.

The nearly century-old church, a cultural cornerstone for Venice’s African American community, remains listed for $6 million despite opposition from the congregation and the Clayton family, descendants of the church’s founders.

The dispute stems from a 2023 closure and subsequent listing, which congregants claim the trustee orchestrated without approval. They allege she falsified a new deed, claiming the church was gifted to her, and exploited the declining health of former pastor Reverend Glendon Rogers, who has Alzheimer’s, to facilitate the sale. The trustee, whose father was a founding deacon, allegedly used renovations and a temporary pastor, her cousin, to gain control before changing locks and removing family belongings in July 2023.

The property, listed by Fathom Realty agent Jerry Goble, has drawn attention since a “for sale” sign appeared on May 17. Sunday’s protest, attended by about 15 people including family, the Ship of Zion congregation, and community members, featured prayers and posters declaring the community’s opposition.

Goble declined to comment.

Congregants, led by Tia Clayton, are seeking a pro bono lawyer to pursue litigation and aim to designate the church a historic monument, which could halt the sale. The church, built by the community in the 1940s, has served as a sanctuary during the LA riots and a cultural hub for Black Venice families who migrated during the Great Migration.

Losing it, Clayton says, would erase a vital piece of local heritage.