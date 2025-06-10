California Launches $100M Mortgage Relief Fund for Wildfire Victims

Homeowners displaced by wildfires, floods can apply for up to $20,000 in grants starting June 12

California homeowners displaced by recent wildfires and floods can apply for up to $20,000 in mortgage relief starting June 12 through the state’s new CalAssist Mortgage Fund, officials announced Monday.

The $100 million program, administered by the California Housing Finance Agency, offers grants covering three months of mortgage payments for eligible homeowners whose primary residences were destroyed or rendered uninhabitable by qualified disasters between Jan. 1, 2023, and Jan. 8, 2025. Covered disasters include the 2025 Los Angeles wildfires and the Park Fire in Butte, Tehama, and Plumas counties.

Grants, which do not require repayment, are paid directly to mortgage servicers. Funds are limited and will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis until depleted.

Eligible applicants must meet income limits, have a mortgage or reverse mortgage, and own a single-family home, condo, or permanently affixed manufactured home with up to four units. Applicants should verify their mortgage servicer’s participation and prepare documents, including mortgage statements, bank statements, utility bills, homeowner insurance or FEMA claims, and proof of income.

Applications open June 12 at www.CalAssistMortgageFund.org. For more information, contact 1-800-501-0019, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The program aims to ease financial burdens for families unable to return home due to disaster-related damage, state officials said.