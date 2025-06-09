June 10, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: MLS.com

Charlie Chaplin and Sam Francis’ Former Santa Monica Retreat Hits Market for $12.5M

The home’s entrance, framed by 500-year-old repurposed monastery gates, opens to lush landscaping designed by JohnstonVidal

A luxurious Santa Monica compound, once a creative haven for silent film icon Charlie Chaplin, is now for sale at $12.5 million.

Located at 345 W. Channel Rd., the 8,000-square-foot estate, listed by Frank Langen of Deasy Penner & Partners, features five bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a 0.3-acre lot. Built in 2011 by Sorensen Architects with LEED certification, the property boasts organic materials like teak wood and limestone, creating a serene, nature-infused atmosphere.

The home’s entrance, framed by 500-year-old repurposed monastery gates, opens to lush landscaping designed by JohnstonVidal. Public spaces, including a living room, dining area, and open kitchen, form a courtyard with a pool, evoking a five-star resort. Two expansive bedroom suites, three additional bedrooms, and flexible interior spaces allow for customization.

Modern amenities include solar panels and power packs for off-grid capability, while a three-car garage adds convenience. 

Previously a creative space for artist Sam Francis, the property’s Hollywood legacy and architectural elegance make it a standout. It has been on the market for 75 days, with a price per square foot of $1,563, according to TheMLSCLAW.

For more details, go to https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/345-W-Channel-Rd_Santa-Monica_CA_90402_M27789-73871.

