Marina del Rey Peninsula Home Sheds Nearly $1M Off Initial Asking Price

A rare oceanfront residence on the Marina del Rey Peninsula has been listed for $8.995 million, marking a significant price reduction of $805,000 since April.

Located at 3501 Ocean Front Walk, the three-bedroom, four-bathroom single-family home spans 3,643 square feet and sits on a 3,800-square-foot corner lot. The tri-level property features 40 feet of direct beach frontage with panoramic views stretching from Malibu to Catalina Island.

Built in 1939, the home has been updated to offer modern amenities while preserving its coastal charm. Highlights include a rooftop deck designed for entertaining, a beach-level lounge with direct sand access, and multiple oversized ocean-facing balconies that create seamless indoor-outdoor living across all three floors. The primary suite offers unobstructed ocean views and a private fireplace.

A detached guest suite with its own kitchen and living area provides additional privacy. The property also includes a two-car garage and three additional outdoor parking spaces.

Listed by Jennifer Portnoy of Compass Real Estate, the property is one of only five homes on a corner lot along the Marina Peninsula.

Originally listed in April at $9.8 million, the home is now available for private showings. It was last sold in 1975.