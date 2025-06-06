THIS WEEKEND: Animal Shelter to Host Annual Open House Fundraiser 

The event invites the community for an afternoon of activities, including shelter tours to meet adoptable animals, many of whom will have reduced adoption fees

The Santa Monica Animal Shelter will hold its fourth annual Open House Fundraiser on Saturday, June 7 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., aiming to support the shelter’s animals and encourage adoptions.

Located at 1640 9th St., Santa Monica, the event invites the community for an afternoon of activities, including shelter tours to meet adoptable animals, many of whom will have reduced adoption fees. Former Mayor Gleam Davis will sponsor the first dog and cat adopted during the event.

Attendees can enjoy face painting by The Magical Atelier, balloon animals from Wild About Balloons LA, and a DJ, alongside food offerings like burgers from Troop 2 Santa Monica and coffee and pastries from the Starbucks at 2200 Colorado Ave. The Santa Monica Police Department Mounted Unit will also be present.

The fundraiser features a raffle with prizes and a silent auction offering unique experiences, with all proceeds benefiting the shelter. For more details, the shelter encourages visiting their events page at www.smastf.org.

“This is a fun afternoon to help the animals at the Santa Monica Animal Shelter,” the shelter stated.