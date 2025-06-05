(Video) See How CO2 Laser Treatment Removes Wrinkles and Scars

June 5, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

in News, Video
Dining, News

Tenants Sought for Former Rusty’s Surf Ranch Space on Santa Monica Pier

June 5, 2025

June 5, 2025

4,112-Square-Foot Retail Space with Commercial Kitchen and Oceanfront Patios Awaits New Operator A 4,112-square-foot retail space at 256 Santa Monica...
Dining, News

Palisades Restaurants to be Supported at Westside Benefit This Weekend

June 5, 2025

June 5, 2025

Local vendors, many impacted by the fires, will have booths with all vendor fees waived, and proceeds from on-site sales...
News, Video

(Video) Sea Lions Return to Ocean as LA’s Toxic Algae Crisis Ends

June 5, 2025

June 5, 2025

The crisis led to dead dolphins and sea lions washing ashore in Venice and Santa Monica in recent months The...

Photo: Facebook: @Kristen Toscano Messina
Dining, News

Alana’s Coffee Roasters Makes Venice Debut with New Grab-and-Go Spot

June 4, 2025

June 4, 2025

This marks the chain’s third location, joining existing spots in Mar Vista and West Hollywood Alana’s Coffee Roasters, known for...

Photo: LA County
Hard, News

Local Organizations Push for Electrification Options in Palisades Rebuilding

June 4, 2025

June 4, 2025

Resilient Palisades, in collaboration with the Neighborhood Council Sustainability Alliance, has developed resources to guide households toward resilient and sustainable...
News, Video

(Video) Some of the Damage Caused By Vandals at Malibu High School Overnight

June 4, 2025

June 4, 2025

40 to 50 people, who are suspected to be students or recent alumni, used eggs, flour, and markers to deface...
News

Biggest Night of the Year: Don’t Miss GMCLA’s ‘Dancing Queens’

June 3, 2025

June 3, 2025

Culminating its 46th season, the Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles will grace the crowd with Dancing Queens, celebrating iconic...

Photo: Instagram: @LA28Games
Hard, News

Venice Beach Tapped to Host Paralympic Events in 2028 Games

June 3, 2025

June 3, 2025

The coastal neighborhood, already set to host triathlon, marathon, and road cycling starts for the 2028 Olympics, will showcase Paralympic...

Photo: Official
News

Malibu High Targeted in Overnight Vandalism Spree; Investigation Underway

June 3, 2025

June 3, 2025

Destruction on Campus Prompts Sheriff’s Probe; Students May Face Charges Vandals caused extensive damage to the school property of Malibu...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Bye to the Bollards

June 3, 2025

June 3, 2025

Meridian Barriers Being Installed at Oceanfront Walk as a More Cost-Effective Alternative By Nick Antonicello  With the support of Councilwoman...

Photo: City of Santa Monica
Hard, News

Design Options Emerge for Santa Monica Airport Conversion into Public Park

June 3, 2025

June 3, 2025

Community feedback, gathered through over 4,984 survey responses, shows a strong preference for pedestrian- and cyclist-friendly designs, integrated water systems,...

Photo: Official
Hard, News

Update: FireAid Fund Distributes $21M to Palisades and Adjacent Areas

June 3, 2025

June 3, 2025

The Pacific Palisades Community Council plans to briefly address this update at its next board meeting  The Pacific Palisades Community...
News

A Season of Gratitude: After One Year in Business, Urban Jungle Continues Making its Mark

June 2, 2025

June 2, 2025

Over the last year, Urban Jungle, an indoor and tropical plants nursery, has continued its mission to cultivate a place...
News

The soul’s greatest hits

June 2, 2025

June 2, 2025

From ‘Ave Maria’ to ‘Hallelujah Chorus’ and ‘Ode to Joy,” a Santa Monica concert raising funds to help fire victims...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

Mar Vista Committee to Address Sustainability, Transit, and Biking Issues

June 2, 2025

June 2, 2025

The meeting will feature public comment periods, with remarks limited to one minute per speaker The Mar Vista Community Council’s...

