Venice Shorts: No Parking Signs Now Posted Along Washington Blvd

Fast Action Taken by Councilwoman Traci Park’s Office to Clean-up RV Debacle That Stretches From Lincoln to the Beach

By Nick Antonicello 

While the Venice Neighborhood Council failed to provide the advisory support for scores of Washington Blvd. residents and property owners. 

Councilwoman Traci Park (CD-11) had signs installed that will begin the process of removing the illegal RVs along Washington Blvd. 

In an e-mail secured by Yo! Venice, Dr. Rozita Roknian thanked Park “in this matter of removing the RVs that have caused so much crime, drug dealing, infestation of trash and waste in our streets, we want to say that we appreciate the fact they going to post the signs.”

While the RVs and Ovs are still there, but the signs may be the first step toward ticketing and towing.  

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-two-year resident of the neighborhood who exclusively covers the current encampment and RV crisis along Washington. Have an encampment crisis on your block or street? Contact him via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com

