Community Rallies Behind Venice Teacher’s Son in Cancer Battle

The Venice community is uniting to support a beloved local teacher, Dave Christensen, whose 15-year-old son, Xavier, was recently diagnosed with cancer, according to a GoFundMe fundraiser launched to aid the family.

Christensen, a music director at Saint Mark School, has been a dedicated educator, bringing music to the community for years. His son, a talented track-and-field athlete, now faces a challenging fight against cancer, a diagnosis that has shocked the family and those around them.

“This has been a complete shock for this wonderful family, and we know everyone in this community wants to do everything we can to rally around the Christensen family during this difficult time,” stated the fundraiser, organized by Tara W. on behalf of Christensen.

Xavier, described as an accomplished athlete eager to return to breaking track records, has shown remarkable resilience, even smiling through these early days of his diagnosis. The fundraiser aims to alleviate the family’s financial burdens, allowing them to focus on supporting Xavier during his treatment.

The community has responded with donations, prayers, and messages of support, emphasizing the family’s impact at Saint Mark School. “We will get through this as a community, making sure the Christensen family knows we are here for them and they are loved,” the fundraiser noted.



Contributions can be made through the GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/stand-with-xavier-a-true-champion.