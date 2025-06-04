Local Organizations Push for Electrification Options in Palisades Rebuilding

Resilient Palisades, in collaboration with the Neighborhood Council Sustainability Alliance, has developed resources to guide households toward resilient and sustainable rebuilding practices

As Pacific Palisades residents rebuild following the January 2025 wildfires, Councilwoman Traci Park and local organizations are promoting electrification as a sustainable and cost-effective option, despite no mandatory all-electric requirements due to federal court rulings.

In her recent newsletter, Park highlighted the environmental and economic benefits of going all-electric, noting that it could streamline the rebuilding process. Resilient Palisades, in collaboration with the Neighborhood Council Sustainability Alliance (NCSA), has developed resources to guide households toward resilient and sustainable rebuilding practices, including the use of heat pumps and induction cooktops.

The NCSA has been advocating for electrification in the area, urging the California Public Utilities Commission to designate Pacific Palisades as a priority neighborhood decarbonization zone, according to their website updated June 1, 2025. This push comes after Mayor Karen Bass waived the city’s electrification ordinance post-fires, though she has since proposed a plan to incentivize electrification, expected to be finalized by late summer, as stated on mayor.lacity.gov.

Additional resources include the U.S. Green Building Council-California’s Wildfire Rebuilding Guide, Resilient Palisades’ Guiding Principles for post-fire rebuilding, and ElectrifyLA’s appliance information, originally for existing homes but applicable to rebuilds. While Inflation Reduction Act rebates do not apply, the South Coast AQMD Go Zero pilot program offers financial support for electrification, per ncsa.la.