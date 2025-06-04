Alana’s Coffee Roasters Makes Venice Debut with New Grab-and-Go Spot

This marks the chain’s third location, joining existing spots in Mar Vista and West Hollywood

Alana’s Coffee Roasters, known for its in-house roasted organic coffee and community-focused approach, has expanded to Venice with a new grab-and-go spot in partnership with The Venice Grab & Go. The location, which opened on May 19 at 2524 Pacific Ave., occupies a former vegan convenience store and café space near 26th Avenue.

The new venue offers a cozy setting with interior seating and an exterior terrace, serving freshly roasted coffee beans sourced directly from farmers or through trusted suppliers. The menu includes espresso drinks, breakfast items, pastries, sandwiches, salads, and signature breakfast burritos, all crafted with house-made syrups and low-sugar powders. Hours are 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. for Alana’s Coffee and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for The Venice Grab & Go.

This marks the chain’s third location, joining existing spots in Mar Vista (12511 Venice Blvd.) and West Hollywood (634 N Robertson Blvd.), where it has earned praise for its chipotle mocha, Nutella croissants, and shaded patios favored by local creatives. Coffee bean options, such as Valle Inca from Peru ($23/12oz) and El Injerto SL28 from Guatemala ($38/12oz), reflect the chain’s commitment to seasonal, high-quality roasts.

Founded by Eric Stogsdill and Erin Ward, Alana’s has grown since its 2021 West Hollywood opening, aiming to serve with “purpose and joy.”