Venice Shorts: Bye to the Bollards

Meridian Barriers Being Installed at Oceanfront Walk as a More Cost-Effective Alternative

By Nick Antonicello

With the support of Councilwoman Traci Park (CD-11), the bollards at Venice Beach will be eventually replaced by the new Meridian barriers that are now being installed to prevent the access of unauthorized vehicles on the boardwalk.

The news was announced by CD-11 Venice Deputy Sean Silva Tuesday evening at the monthly meeting of the Oceanfront Walk Committee of the Venice Neighborhood Council (www.venicenc.org).

The meeting was held at 1320 Pacific Avenue, which also serves as the offices of the Venice Business Improvement District or BID.

The OFW Committee is chaired by outgoing Community Officer Deborah Keaton, and the other committee members include Fran Solomon, me, Nico Ruderman, Mehrnoosh Mojallali, Clark Brown as Secretary, and Kevin Orantes.

Also in attendance was VNC President Brian Averill.

This will be the final meeting of the Oceanfront Walk Committee until the new board assumes office, and a new chair is selected.

The bollards have been a topic of discussion for some time, as they have become unreliable and in many cases non-functioning.

The image here shows just one bollard operational and the three others in disrepair. They can also act as visual guides, restrict access, protect buildings and infrastructure, and even illuminate areas.

But these bollards have been problematic for some time.

With a price tag of $3.5 million in installation and maintenance, they have been described as a “money pit” of inefficiency and reliability, leading Park’s office to the conclusion that the bollards “are just not working.”

Silva reported that a site walk took place with LAPD, LAFD, as well as LA Recreation & Parks to best determine deployment for the new Meridian barriers along the boardwalk and the most strategic of locales. Silva also indicated that “theme gates” were also under consideration to bolster the overall safety for pedestrians along this two-mile stretch of oceanfront.

Silva also reported on the “family friendly” events coming this summer to OFW as well as the skate event featuring Paul Rodriguez scheduled for June 21st.

Rodriguez, also known by his nickname “P-Rod,” is a Mexican American professional street skateboarder and actor who has earned eight medals at the X Games.

Silva also announced that on June 11th, the California Coastal Commission (CCC) will hear plans for construction of a new Windward playground that was previously demolished for safety concerns. The consensus was that the new playground should receive commission approval.

Under public comment, it was confirmed by Silva that “certificates of recognition” will be presented to the VNC’s outgoing members for their two years of extensive voluntary service. That should take place at the July reorganization meeting when the new VNC Board of Officers assumes a new term of office.

Incoming VNC Community Officer Jim Fitzgerald under public comment stressed the need for greater maintenance of the beach restrooms and that the current conditions were intolerable and demanded remediation.

The committee also thanked outgoing Chair Deborah Keaton for her two years of community service.

The meeting ended at roughly 7:45 PM.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-two-year resident of the neighborhood and exclusively covers the deliberations of the Venice Neighborhood Council. Have a take or a tip on all things Venice? E-mail him at nantoni@mindsoring.com