Venice Shorts: Bye to the Bollards

Meridian Barriers Being Installed at Oceanfront Walk as a More Cost-Effective Alternative

By Nick Antonicello 

With the support of Councilwoman Traci Park (CD-11), the bollards at Venice Beach will be eventually replaced by the new Meridian barriers that are now being installed to prevent the access of unauthorized vehicles on the boardwalk. 

The news was announced by CD-11 Venice Deputy Sean Silva Tuesday evening at the monthly meeting of the Oceanfront Walk Committee of the Venice Neighborhood Council (www.venicenc.org). 

The meeting was held at 1320 Pacific Avenue, which also serves as the offices of the Venice Business Improvement District or BID. 

The OFW Committee is chaired by outgoing Community Officer Deborah Keaton, and the other committee members include Fran Solomon, me, Nico Ruderman, Mehrnoosh Mojallali, Clark Brown as Secretary, and Kevin Orantes. 

Also in attendance was VNC President Brian Averill. 

This will be the final meeting of the Oceanfront Walk Committee until the new board assumes office, and a new chair is selected. 

The bollards have been a topic of discussion for some time, as they have become unreliable and in many cases non-functioning. 

The image here shows just one bollard operational and the three others in disrepair. They can also act as visual guides, restrict access, protect buildings and infrastructure, and even illuminate areas. 

But these bollards have been problematic for some time. 

With a price tag of $3.5 million in installation and maintenance, they have been described as a “money pit” of inefficiency and reliability, leading Park’s office to the conclusion that the bollards “are just not working.” 

Silva reported that a site walk took place with LAPD, LAFD, as well as LA Recreation & Parks to best determine deployment for the new Meridian barriers along the boardwalk and the most strategic of locales. Silva also indicated that “theme gates” were also under consideration to bolster the overall safety for pedestrians along this two-mile stretch of oceanfront. 

Silva also reported on the “family friendly” events coming this summer to OFW as well as the skate event featuring Paul Rodriguez scheduled for June 21st. 

Rodriguez, also known by his nickname “P-Rod,” is a Mexican American professional street skateboarder and actor who has earned eight medals at the X Games. 

Silva also announced that on June 11th, the California Coastal Commission (CCC) will hear plans for construction of a new Windward playground that was previously demolished for safety concerns. The consensus was that the new playground should receive commission approval. 

Under public comment, it was confirmed by Silva that “certificates of recognition” will be presented to the VNC’s outgoing members for their two years of extensive voluntary service. That should take place at the July reorganization meeting when the new VNC Board of Officers assumes a new term of office. 

Incoming VNC Community Officer Jim Fitzgerald under public comment stressed the need for greater maintenance of the beach restrooms and that the current conditions were intolerable and demanded remediation.

The committee also thanked outgoing Chair Deborah Keaton for her two years of community service. 

The meeting ended at roughly 7:45 PM. 

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-two-year resident of the neighborhood and exclusively covers the deliberations of the Venice Neighborhood Council. Have a take or a tip on all things Venice? E-mail him at nantoni@mindsoring.com

Photo: LA County
Hard, News

Local Organizations Push for Electrification Options in Palisades Rebuilding

June 4, 2025

Read more
June 4, 2025

Resilient Palisades, in collaboration with the Neighborhood Council Sustainability Alliance, has developed resources to guide households toward resilient and sustainable...
News, Video

(Video) Some of the Damage Caused By Vandals at Malibu High School Overnight

June 4, 2025

Read more
June 4, 2025

40 to 50 people, who are suspected to be students or recent alumni, used eggs, flour, and markers to deface...
News

Biggest Night of the Year: Don’t Miss GMCLA’s ‘Dancing Queens’

June 3, 2025

Read more
June 3, 2025

Culminating its 46th season, the Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles will grace the crowd with Dancing Queens, celebrating iconic...

Photo: Instagram: @LA28Games
Hard, News

Venice Beach Tapped to Host Paralympic Events in 2028 Games

June 3, 2025

Read more
June 3, 2025

The coastal neighborhood, already set to host triathlon, marathon, and road cycling starts for the 2028 Olympics, will showcase Paralympic...

Photo: Official
News

Malibu High Targeted in Overnight Vandalism Spree; Investigation Underway

June 3, 2025

Read more
June 3, 2025

Destruction on Campus Prompts Sheriff’s Probe; Students May Face Charges Vandals caused extensive damage to the school property of Malibu...

Photo: City of Santa Monica
Hard, News

Design Options Emerge for Santa Monica Airport Conversion into Public Park

June 3, 2025

Read more
June 3, 2025

Community feedback, gathered through over 4,984 survey responses, shows a strong preference for pedestrian- and cyclist-friendly designs, integrated water systems,...

Photo: Official
Hard, News

Update: FireAid Fund Distributes $21M to Palisades and Adjacent Areas

June 3, 2025

Read more
June 3, 2025

The Pacific Palisades Community Council plans to briefly address this update at its next board meeting  The Pacific Palisades Community...
News

A Season of Gratitude: After One Year in Business, Urban Jungle Continues Making its Mark

June 2, 2025

Read more
June 2, 2025

Over the last year, Urban Jungle, an indoor and tropical plants nursery, has continued its mission to cultivate a place...
News

The soul’s greatest hits

June 2, 2025

Read more
June 2, 2025

From ‘Ave Maria’ to ‘Hallelujah Chorus’ and ‘Ode to Joy,” a Santa Monica concert raising funds to help fire victims...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

Mar Vista Committee to Address Sustainability, Transit, and Biking Issues

June 2, 2025

Read more
June 2, 2025

The meeting will feature public comment periods, with remarks limited to one minute per speaker The Mar Vista Community Council’s...

Photo: Venice Pride (Facebook)
News, upbeat

2025 Venice Pride to Feature a Block Party, Dance Event, Food Trucks, and More This Weekend

June 2, 2025

Read more
June 2, 2025

Attendees can expect performances by DJ Victor Rodriguez & Friends, a variety of community booths, food trucks, and a queer...
Hard, News

Waymo Faces Escalating Tensions in Santa Monica Over Noise Complaints: REPORT

June 2, 2025

Read more
June 2, 2025

Some residents have resorted to blocking Waymo vehicles from entering the lots using cones, cars, and even themselves—a tactic locals...

Photo: Official
Hard, News

Palisades Council Demands Accounting of FireAid Concert Funds

June 2, 2025

Read more
June 2, 2025

The FireAid concert, held on January 30, at the Intuit Dome and Kia Forum, raised an estimated $100 million, with...
News

Alpine Floor & Home: A Legacy of Quality Since 1968

June 2, 2025

Read more
June 2, 2025

Founded in 1968 with a single location, Alpine Floor & Home began as a humble family business with a clear...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

Ocean Front Walk, Parking and Transportation Committees to Tackle Bike Lanes, Bus-Only Lanes, and E-Bike Safety

June 1, 2025

Read more
June 1, 2025

Both meetings encourage public participation, with agendas posted at Beyond Baroque, 681 Venice Blvd., and online at www.VeniceNC.org The Venice...

