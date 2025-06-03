June 4, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: City of Santa Monica

Design Options Emerge for Santa Monica Airport Conversion into Public Park

Community feedback, gathered through over 4,984 survey responses, shows a strong preference for pedestrian- and cyclist-friendly designs, integrated water systems, and a balance of passive and active uses

As the Santa Monica Airport prepares to close on December 31, 2028, the city is unveiling three distinct design scenarios to transform its nearly 200-acre site into a sprawling public park, with community input shaping the future of the space.

The conversion project, outlined in a staff report to the Planning Commission for a June 4, 2025, meeting, aligns with Measure LC, adopted in 2014, which mandates the land—originally purchased for a public park—be used primarily for open space or recreation unless approved by voters. Community engagement, which began in 2024, has included thousands of responses from surveys, workshops, and pop-up events, with the current phase focusing on three draft scenarios: Reuse, Restoration and Resilience; Weaving Park and Community; and Growing Park, Growing Community.

The first scenario, Reuse, Restoration and Resilience, emphasizes green space with new water features, sports fields, and multi-use paths, as noted in the staff report. It proposes five miles of trails, 13 acres of parking, a 15-acre reservoir, 15 acres of urban forest, 8 acres of meadows, a 5-acre community farm, and 22 acres of sports facilities, according to Urbanize LA. Development is limited to adaptive reuse of existing structures, offering minimal on-site revenue through leasing and events, which could delay implementation and financing, per the report.

Weaving Park and Community, the second option, features a meandering multi-use path called “The Bend,” blending open lawns, water features, and recreation areas, as detailed in the staff report. It includes four miles of trails, three new roads, 5 acres of parking, a 7-acre pond, 34 acres of urban forest, 6 acres of indigenous gardens, and a 7-acre performing arts center, with 32 acres of new housing and commercial development along the site’s edges, per Urbanize LA. This scenario promises faster delivery and greater revenue potential.

The third scenario, Growing Park, Growing Community, is the most development-intensive, framing a large public park with a 10-acre lake and 48 acres of commercial and housing development, according to Urbanize LA. It offers six miles of trails, six primary roads, 17 acres of urban forest, 12 acres of botanical collections, 21 acres of sports fields, and a new aquatics center. This option, with the highest revenue potential, is projected for the shortest build time.

Community feedback, gathered through over 4,984 survey responses, shows a strong preference for pedestrian- and cyclist-friendly designs, integrated water systems, and a balance of passive and active uses, with housing remaining a divisive issue, as noted in the staff report. More than half of respondents support some housing—particularly senior, workforce, and low-income options—to fund park elements, though any housing plan requires voter approval under Measure LC. The city plans to present a hybrid preferred scenario in Fall 2025, incorporating elements from all three options, following additional input from upcoming meetings and a July 8 council presentation, as outlined in the staff report.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo: Official
Hard, News

Update: FireAid Fund Distributes $21M to Palisades and Adjacent Areas

June 3, 2025

Read more
June 3, 2025

The Pacific Palisades Community Council plans to briefly address this update at its next board meeting  The Pacific Palisades Community...
News

A Season of Gratitude: After One Year in Business, Urban Jungle Continues Making its Mark

June 2, 2025

Read more
June 2, 2025

Over the last year, Urban Jungle, an indoor and tropical plants nursery, has continued its mission to cultivate a place...
News

The soul’s greatest hits

June 2, 2025

Read more
June 2, 2025

From ‘Ave Maria’ to ‘Hallelujah Chorus’ and ‘Ode to Joy,” a Santa Monica concert raising funds to help fire victims...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

Mar Vista Committee to Address Sustainability, Transit, and Biking Issues

June 2, 2025

Read more
June 2, 2025

The meeting will feature public comment periods, with remarks limited to one minute per speaker The Mar Vista Community Council’s...

Photo: Venice Pride (Facebook)
News, upbeat

2025 Venice Pride to Feature a Block Party, Dance Event, Food Trucks, and More This Weekend

June 2, 2025

Read more
June 2, 2025

Attendees can expect performances by DJ Victor Rodriguez & Friends, a variety of community booths, food trucks, and a queer...
Hard, News

Waymo Faces Escalating Tensions in Santa Monica Over Noise Complaints: REPORT

June 2, 2025

Read more
June 2, 2025

Some residents have resorted to blocking Waymo vehicles from entering the lots using cones, cars, and even themselves—a tactic locals...

Photo: Official
Hard, News

Palisades Council Demands Accounting of FireAid Concert Funds

June 2, 2025

Read more
June 2, 2025

The FireAid concert, held on January 30, at the Intuit Dome and Kia Forum, raised an estimated $100 million, with...
News

Alpine Floor & Home: A Legacy of Quality Since 1968

June 2, 2025

Read more
June 2, 2025

Founded in 1968 with a single location, Alpine Floor & Home began as a humble family business with a clear...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

Ocean Front Walk, Parking and Transportation Committees to Tackle Bike Lanes, Bus-Only Lanes, and E-Bike Safety

June 1, 2025

Read more
June 1, 2025

Both meetings encourage public participation, with agendas posted at Beyond Baroque, 681 Venice Blvd., and online at www.VeniceNC.org The Venice...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Historic Venice Building Envisioned by Abbot Kinney Hits Market for $2.29M

June 1, 2025

Read more
June 1, 2025

Kinney envisioned the building as part of an institutional foundation to rival Renaissance Italy, focusing on education and culture A...
News

Defensible Space, Defined: How A Plus Tree Protects Communities from Wildfire

May 30, 2025

Read more
May 30, 2025

In the wildfire-prone landscapes of the Western United States, safeguarding homes and communities requires proactive measures. A Plus Tree, a...
Hard, News

Dozens of Wildfire Tax Refunds Returned Due to Invalid Addresses, L.A. County Officials Say

May 30, 2025

Read more
May 30, 2025

Refunds and revised assessments have already been issued to hundreds of homeowners, but many notices and checks are now being...
News, upbeat

Westside Ballet to Present Spring Showcase and Gala Featuring NYCB Stars This Weekend

May 30, 2025

Read more
May 30, 2025

The Huntley Santa Monica Beach Community Service Award will go to first responders from Los Angeles and Santa Monica in...

Photo Credit: Dolores Quintana
News, Real Estate

Palisades Village to Reopen in 2026 with Revamped Retail, Dining, and Community Spaces

May 29, 2025

Read more
May 29, 2025

Elysewalker Set to Return With Park Reconstruction, Holiday Events, and Streetscape Upgrades Palisades Village, the open-air shopping and lifestyle destination...
News, Video

(Video) Signs That Your Aging Loved Ones Are in Need of Caregiving

May 29, 2025

Read more
May 29, 2025

To Find Out More, Go To Safelyhomeagain.com To Find Out More, Go To https://t.co/d2I1VMLH9M pic.twitter.com/aZ7wDUZSOr — Yo! Venice! (@YoVenice) May...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR