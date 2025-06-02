June 3, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Waymo Faces Escalating Tensions in Santa Monica Over Noise Complaints: REPORT

Some residents have resorted to blocking Waymo vehicles from entering the lots using cones, cars, and even themselves—a tactic locals call “stacking the Waymos,”

Tensions between Santa Monica residents and autonomous vehicle company Waymo have intensified as locals protest noise pollution from the company’s charging stations, prompting unconventional resistance and drawing city officials into the conflict.

Waymo, which operates a fleet of 56 driverless vehicles in the city, opened two charging stations at Euclid Street and Broadway in January 2025 after subleasing the lots from Palo Alto-based Voltera, according to the Los Angeles Times. The stations, permitted in June 2024, have since become a source of frustration for nearby residents due to incessant beeping from the vehicles, a sound required by federal and state regulations to alert pedestrians and cyclists when electric cars reverse.

Residents, including 51-year-old Christopher Potter, have voiced their discontent, with Potter launching an online petition on Change.org that has garnered 140 signatures as of May 29. The petition demands Waymo reduce the volume of backup beeps within its lots and limit nighttime operations. “This was not what we signed up for,” Potter told the Times, echoing a sentiment of disrupted tranquility near an elementary school and apartment complexes.

The conflict has escalated beyond petitions. Some residents have resorted to blocking Waymo vehicles from entering the lots using cones, cars, and even themselves—a tactic locals call “stacking the Waymos,” according to the Times. This has led to Waymo calling the police on residents six times, with one individual facing an unsuccessful attempt by the company to secure a temporary restraining order.

Ivana Justin, a resident, told NBC4 that the beeping disrupts sleep, waking her family at odd hours: “It’s been a nightmare, you know, no sleep, waking us up at 2, 3, 4 o’clock in the morning.”

Santa Monica city officials were initially unaware of Waymo’s operations, only learning of the charging stations after resident complaints began in February, according to emails obtained by the Los Angeles Times. The city’s director of transit services, Anuj Gupta, expressed concern over the lack of prior notification in a February email to Waymo. 

The city confirmed that noise levels at the stations do not violate local standards, leaving officials with limited options due to federal regulations, according to NBC4. Despite this, Santa Monica is exploring outreach to state regulators to address the volume of the mandatory beeps.

Waymo, which began its Los Angeles expansion in late 2023, reiterated its commitment to being a “good neighbor” and said it is working with the city’s Department of Transportation to address concerns.

