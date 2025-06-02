Palisades Council Demands Accounting of FireAid Concert Funds

The FireAid concert, held on January 30, at the Intuit Dome and Kia Forum, raised an estimated $100 million, with some reports suggesting the total could be as high as $800 million, to aid victims of the Palisades and Eaton fires

The Pacific Palisades Community Council formally requested a detailed accounting of the funds raised by the FireAid benefit concert, expressing concerns over the lack of transparency in how the money has been distributed to victims of the January 2025 Palisades Fire.

In letters dated May 15, addressed to the Annenberg Foundation, which oversaw the distribution of the FireAid funds, PPCC highlighted the devastating impact of the wildfire on their community. The fire forced emergency evacuations, with many residents fleeing on foot from advancing flames. Thousands lost homes, possessions, and local businesses, while key community landmarks, including the recreation center, library, and houses of worship, were destroyed or heavily damaged. The letter notes that hundreds, if not thousands, of homeowners were uninsured or underinsured, leaving them facing the choice of leaving the area or depleting retirement savings to rebuild.

The FireAid concert, held on January 30, at the Intuit Dome and Kia Forum, raised an estimated $100 million, with some reports suggesting the total could be as high as $800 million, to aid victims of the Palisades and Eaton fires. The Annenberg Foundation was tasked with managing the distribution of these funds, a role that initially gave hope to the community. However, nearly four months after the event, PPCC claims there is little clarity on how much, if any, of the money has reached actual fire victims in Pacific Palisades.

The FireAid website lists nearly 120 organizations that received grants, but only three are specific to Pacific Palisades: Kehillat Israel, Chabad of Pacific Palisades, and Palisades Charter High School. While PPCC acknowledges the value of funds allocated to rebuild Palisades High, they question how these grants have directly assisted the broader community or individual fire victims. The letters, signed by PPCC President Sue Kohl, At-large Representative Christina Spitz, and Area 5 Representative Kimberly Bloom—all of whom lost their homes in the fire—also note that attempts to contact the Annenberg Foundation for more information have gone unanswered.

PPCC is now requesting a full accounting of all FireAid donations, including matching funds from Connie and Steve Ballmer, the specific amounts each listed organization received, and the total funds distributed directly to Palisades fire victims or for community recovery efforts. They also seek an explanation of the FireAid Grants Advisory Committee’s decision-making process, particularly why only three Palisades-specific organizations were included among the recipients. Additionally, PPCC asked whether the Annenberg Foundation or FireAid websites will be updated to reflect any grants made since February 2025.

The letters were also sent to Los Angeles City Councilwoman Traci Park, Irving Azoff of The Azoff Company, Chris Wallace of the LA Clippers, and Bob Roux of Live Nation Entertainment, all of whom were involved in the FireAid initiative.