Photo: Getty

Mar Vista Committee to Address Sustainability, Transit, and Biking Issues

The Mar Vista Community Council’s Transportation, Infrastructure & Sustainability Committee, along with the Board of Directors, will hold a virtual meeting to tackle key transportation, infrastructure, and sustainability issues, inviting public input on topics affecting the area.

The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, June 4, 2025, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86007487493 (Meeting ID: 860 0748 7493). The agenda includes discussions on recent legal challenges impacting sustainability efforts, specifically the repeal of the city’s electrification ordinance following a 9th Circuit Court ruling in the Berkeley case and the potential repeal or re-adoption of the oil phaseout ordinance in response to AB3233. Updates on the Sepulveda Transit Corridor project, based on recent community meetings, will also be reviewed, alongside a dedicated website for further details.

Policy matters on the agenda include a possible amendment to Los Angeles Municipal Code (LAMC) 56.15 to restrict e-bicycles on sidewalks, following a pending Westside Regional Alliance of Councils motion, and a discussion on Council File 25-0481 (referencing File 25-0124) to adjust jurisdiction over bike path maintenance, potentially shifting responsibility from the Department of Public Works for paths not directly owned by the city. The committee will also consider recommendations for the 2025-2027 TI&S Committee membership.

The meeting will feature public comment periods, with remarks limited to one minute per speaker unless adjusted by the chair, and is open to all. Agendas are posted at the Mar Vista Recreation Center, 11430 Woodbine St, and online at MarVista.org. Requests for translation services or accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act must be made at least 72 hours in advance by contacting Jennifer Rafeedie at (424) 256-3633 or jennifer.rafeedie@marvista.org, or the Department of Neighborhood Empowerment at (213) 978-1551.

in Hard, News
