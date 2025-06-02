June 4, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

A Season of Gratitude: After One Year in Business, Urban Jungle Continues Making its Mark

Over the last year, Urban Jungle, an indoor and tropical plants nursery, has continued its mission to cultivate a place where plant lovers gather to share stories, tips and their love for all things green.

This summer, founders Tracey and Mark Marriott, reflect on the impact of the Southern California wildfires in January and have entered a season of gratitude for their customers that have shared stories, tragedies, and have continued to rebuild their lives.

Urban Jungle sprouted from a deep-seated love for horticulture shared by the founders. As they approach more than a year in business, Tracey said they are thankful for what Urban Jungle has become — not only a sanctuary of green, but a place that helps people inspire their own environments, both indoor and outdoor, and nurture plant life.

“We’re holding space for people in a way of thankfulness and appreciation. As people are rebuilding their homes, their lives and regaining a sense of normalcy, we’re profoundly grateful to be here and able to inspire them with plants and horticulture — that for every pot or plant, a sense of normalcy will return,” Tracey said.

Urban Jungle’s community-centered oasis brings a lush slice of paradise to urban lifestyle, hosting a unique variety of indoor and outdoor plants, in addition to a collection of globally sourced pottery.

Most of the outdoor plants found at Urban Jungle started from the soil of the couple’s 14-acre farm in Los Angeles. An unrivaled selection from exotic rarities to familiar favorites, Urban Jungle’s collection is diverse and hand-picked for its health and vibrancy.

Ahead of its second year in business, Tracey said they are looking forward to growth, helping people and businesses flourish, by extension of caring for and nurturing plants in homes and workspaces.

Plants are known to have positive effects on wellbeing and stress reduction, while also benefiting the planet. Urban Jungle’s farm-to-nursery selection gives people many options.

From exotic rarities, to low-maintenance succulents, Urban Jungle is a green retreat for all to enjoy. Across the boulevard, Urban Jungle has a sister store called Certified Plant Growers that is celebrating one year of business in June.

Certified Plant Growers carries a selection of larger plants, wholesale items for landscaping, and bigger items for homes and gardens, such as privacy screens.

Certified Plant Growers is only open for wholesale business from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“We’re so thankful for this community that has welcomed us with open arms,” Tracey said. “While you’re on the boulevard shopping or perusing, be sure to check out Certified Plant Growers for all of your lawn and landscape needs.”

Visit Urban Jungle at 3113 Lincoln Boulevard, Santa Monica, open Monday through Friday 11 to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 to 6 p.m.

To learn more about Urban Jungle and follow its journey, follow @urbanjungleplantsandpottery on Instagram.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: City of Santa Monica
Hard, News

Design Options Emerge for Santa Monica Airport Conversion into Public Park

June 3, 2025

Read more
June 3, 2025

Community feedback, gathered through over 4,984 survey responses, shows a strong preference for pedestrian- and cyclist-friendly designs, integrated water systems,...

Photo: Official
Hard, News

Update: FireAid Fund Distributes $21M to Palisades and Adjacent Areas

June 3, 2025

Read more
June 3, 2025

The Pacific Palisades Community Council plans to briefly address this update at its next board meeting  The Pacific Palisades Community...
News

The soul’s greatest hits

June 2, 2025

Read more
June 2, 2025

From ‘Ave Maria’ to ‘Hallelujah Chorus’ and ‘Ode to Joy,” a Santa Monica concert raising funds to help fire victims...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

Mar Vista Committee to Address Sustainability, Transit, and Biking Issues

June 2, 2025

Read more
June 2, 2025

The meeting will feature public comment periods, with remarks limited to one minute per speaker The Mar Vista Community Council’s...

Photo: Venice Pride (Facebook)
News, upbeat

2025 Venice Pride to Feature a Block Party, Dance Event, Food Trucks, and More This Weekend

June 2, 2025

Read more
June 2, 2025

Attendees can expect performances by DJ Victor Rodriguez & Friends, a variety of community booths, food trucks, and a queer...
Hard, News

Waymo Faces Escalating Tensions in Santa Monica Over Noise Complaints: REPORT

June 2, 2025

Read more
June 2, 2025

Some residents have resorted to blocking Waymo vehicles from entering the lots using cones, cars, and even themselves—a tactic locals...

Photo: Official
Hard, News

Palisades Council Demands Accounting of FireAid Concert Funds

June 2, 2025

Read more
June 2, 2025

The FireAid concert, held on January 30, at the Intuit Dome and Kia Forum, raised an estimated $100 million, with...
News

Alpine Floor & Home: A Legacy of Quality Since 1968

June 2, 2025

Read more
June 2, 2025

Founded in 1968 with a single location, Alpine Floor & Home began as a humble family business with a clear...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

Ocean Front Walk, Parking and Transportation Committees to Tackle Bike Lanes, Bus-Only Lanes, and E-Bike Safety

June 1, 2025

Read more
June 1, 2025

Both meetings encourage public participation, with agendas posted at Beyond Baroque, 681 Venice Blvd., and online at www.VeniceNC.org The Venice...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Historic Venice Building Envisioned by Abbot Kinney Hits Market for $2.29M

June 1, 2025

Read more
June 1, 2025

Kinney envisioned the building as part of an institutional foundation to rival Renaissance Italy, focusing on education and culture A...
News

Defensible Space, Defined: How A Plus Tree Protects Communities from Wildfire

May 30, 2025

Read more
May 30, 2025

In the wildfire-prone landscapes of the Western United States, safeguarding homes and communities requires proactive measures. A Plus Tree, a...
Hard, News

Dozens of Wildfire Tax Refunds Returned Due to Invalid Addresses, L.A. County Officials Say

May 30, 2025

Read more
May 30, 2025

Refunds and revised assessments have already been issued to hundreds of homeowners, but many notices and checks are now being...
News, upbeat

Westside Ballet to Present Spring Showcase and Gala Featuring NYCB Stars This Weekend

May 30, 2025

Read more
May 30, 2025

The Huntley Santa Monica Beach Community Service Award will go to first responders from Los Angeles and Santa Monica in...

Photo Credit: Dolores Quintana
News, Real Estate

Palisades Village to Reopen in 2026 with Revamped Retail, Dining, and Community Spaces

May 29, 2025

Read more
May 29, 2025

Elysewalker Set to Return With Park Reconstruction, Holiday Events, and Streetscape Upgrades Palisades Village, the open-air shopping and lifestyle destination...
News, Video

(Video) Signs That Your Aging Loved Ones Are in Need of Caregiving

May 29, 2025

Read more
May 29, 2025

To Find Out More, Go To Safelyhomeagain.com To Find Out More, Go To https://t.co/d2I1VMLH9M pic.twitter.com/aZ7wDUZSOr — Yo! Venice! (@YoVenice) May...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR