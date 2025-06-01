June 3, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Getty

Ocean Front Walk, Parking and Transportation Committees to Tackle Bike Lanes, Bus-Only Lanes, and E-Bike Safety

The Venice Neighborhood Council has scheduled two meetings this week to tackle pressing community concerns, inviting public input on topics ranging from transportation to public safety.

On Wednesday, June 2, from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., the Ocean Front Walk Committee will convene at 1320 Pacific Ave. The agenda includes a Q&A session with Sean Silva from Council District 11 to discuss Ocean Front Walk issues, alongside new business items to be addressed. The meeting will also feature general public comment periods, allowing residents to raise non-agenda topics within the committee’s jurisdiction, with speaking time limited to 60 seconds per person unless adjusted by the chair.

The following day, Thursday, June 3, at 6:30 p.m., a joint meeting of the Parking and Transportation Committee and the Board of Directors will take place via Zoom. This session will focus on several transportation-related proposals. Key items include a motion to support protected bike lanes on Washington Blvd west of Oxford to enhance bicycle safety and reduce illegal RV parking and speeding, with no changes to parking or travel lanes. Another motion opposes Caltrans’ plan for 24/7 bus-only lanes on Lincoln Blvd, citing potential harm to local businesses reliant on street parking. Additional topics include supporting crosswalk installations at Riviera and Windward for public safety near the post office, opposing the city’s IKE Sidewalk Kiosk Program due to its impact on existing amenities, requesting a delay in the Caltrans I-405 repaving project until Pacific Coast Highway reopens and Palisades fire debris is cleared, and proposing amendments to ban e-bicycles on sidewalks and boardwalks to address safety concerns.

Both meetings encourage public participation, with agendas posted at Beyond Baroque, 681 Venice Blvd., and online at www.VeniceNC.org. Requests for translation services or accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act must be made at least 72 hours in advance by contacting Secretary@VeniceNC.org or the Department of Neighborhood Empowerment at (213) 978-1551.

