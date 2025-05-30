Westside Ballet to Present Spring Showcase and Gala Featuring NYCB Stars This Weekend

The Huntley Santa Monica Beach Community Service Award will go to first responders from Los Angeles and Santa Monica in recognition of their public service

Westside Ballet of Santa Monica will present its annual *Masters of Movement* Spring Showcase and Gala over the weekend of May 31 and June 1, offering a celebration of classical ballet, contemporary choreography, and community recognition at the Broad Stage at Santa Monica College Performing Arts Center.

The Spring Showcase, with performances scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m., will highlight the evolution of ballet through timeless works by masters August Bournonville and Marius Petipa, as well as original choreography that reflects the versatility of the company’s dancers.

The season’s centerpiece event, the Spring Gala, will take place on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and features performances by principal dancers from the New York City Ballet. The program includes *Other Dances*, a signature work by Jerome Robbins performed by NYCB principals and Westside Ballet alumni Tiler Peck and Roman Mejia. Also on the program is *Bloom*, a contemporary piece by choreographer Justin Peck, danced by Los Angeles Ballet’s Kate Inoue and Marcos Ramirez, accompanied by a live string quartet.

The Gala will also serve as a fundraising event and community celebration, complete with cocktails, dinner, and special honors. This year’s Bravo! Award will be presented to Andrew Veyette, principal dancer with NYCB and a Westside Ballet alumnus. The Huntley Santa Monica Beach Community Service Award will go to first responders from Los Angeles and Santa Monica in recognition of their public service.

Ticket prices for the Spring Showcase are $51.50, while Gala admission is $196.50. Tickets are available through the Westside Ballet website.

For more information, visit [westsideballet.com](https://www.westsideballet.com).