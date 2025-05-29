(Video) Last Thursday Concert Series Kicks off at Venice Boardwalk

The shows happen at Dudley Ave. at the pergolas on the north end of the boardwalk
The shows happen at Dudley Ave. at the pergolas on the north end of the boardwalk. pic.twitter.com/0GhvcxCHuA— Yo! Venice! (@YoVenice) May 30, 2025
The shows happen at Dudley Ave. at the pergolas on the north end of the boardwalk
The shows happen at Dudley Ave. at the pergolas on the north end of the boardwalk. pic.twitter.com/0GhvcxCHuA— Yo! Venice! (@YoVenice) May 30, 2025
In the wildfire-prone landscapes of the Western United States, safeguarding homes and communities requires proactive measures. A Plus Tree, a...
Refunds and revised assessments have already been issued to hundreds of homeowners, but many notices and checks are now being...
The Huntley Santa Monica Beach Community Service Award will go to first responders from Los Angeles and Santa Monica in...
Elysewalker Set to Return With Park Reconstruction, Holiday Events, and Streetscape Upgrades Palisades Village, the open-air shopping and lifestyle destination...
To Find Out More, Go To Safelyhomeagain.com To Find Out More, Go To https://t.co/d2I1VMLH9M pic.twitter.com/aZ7wDUZSOr — Yo! Venice! (@YoVenice) May...
The event, themed *The Joy of Summer and Art in Venice*, will spotlight local creativity along Venice Boulevard Organizers of...
We spoke at the Press Conference to announce plans to reopen Palisades Village Shopping Mall. Actor Dennis Quaid arrives to...
Guests can expect dishes like the Harris Ranch Prime Filet, along with plates like the California Yellowtail Crudo and Superior...
The announcement marks the brand’s expansion from its Fairfax District debut earlier this year Marathon Burger, a new franchise honoring...
Councilwoman Traci Park and LA28 leaders promise local engagement, minimal disruption, and a showcase of the neighborhood’s cultural identity LA...
The event took place Sunday, May 25, transforming five blocks of Santa Monica’s Main Street into a Monopoly-themed culinary experience...
The bills reflect a comprehensive approach to recovery, addressing immediate needs like insurance payouts and long-term strategies like workforce stability...
With a dominant regular season, including an 18-0 league record and a .903 win percentage, this was Venice’s first shutout...
The celebration will feature avenger hunts, a science lab, and native plant sales, offering attendees a chance to engage with...
Oliver Chi to take over July 14, pending council approval The Santa Monica City Council announced Friday the selection of...
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
In the wildfire-prone landscapes of the Western United States, safeguarding homes and communities requires proactive measures. A Plus Tree, a...Read more
The Huntley Santa Monica Beach Community Service Award will go to first responders from Los Angeles and Santa Monica in...Read more