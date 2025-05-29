May 30, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

(Video) Last Thursday Concert Series Kicks off at Venice Boardwalk

The shows happen at Dudley Ave. at the pergolas on the north end of the boardwalk

News, Video
News

Defensible Space, Defined: How A Plus Tree Protects Communities from Wildfire

May 30, 2025

May 30, 2025

In the wildfire-prone landscapes of the Western United States, safeguarding homes and communities requires proactive measures. A Plus Tree, a...
Hard, News

Dozens of Wildfire Tax Refunds Returned Due to Invalid Addresses, L.A. County Officials Say

May 30, 2025

May 30, 2025

Refunds and revised assessments have already been issued to hundreds of homeowners, but many notices and checks are now being...
News, upbeat

Westside Ballet to Present Spring Showcase and Gala Featuring NYCB Stars This Weekend

May 30, 2025

May 30, 2025

The Huntley Santa Monica Beach Community Service Award will go to first responders from Los Angeles and Santa Monica in...

Photo Credit: Dolores Quintana
News, Real Estate

Palisades Village to Reopen in 2026 with Revamped Retail, Dining, and Community Spaces

May 29, 2025

May 29, 2025

Elysewalker Set to Return With Park Reconstruction, Holiday Events, and Streetscape Upgrades Palisades Village, the open-air shopping and lifestyle destination...
News, Video

(Video) Signs That Your Aging Loved Ones Are in Need of Caregiving

May 29, 2025

May 29, 2025

To Find Out More, Go To Safelyhomeagain.com To Find Out More, Go To https://t.co/d2I1VMLH9M pic.twitter.com/aZ7wDUZSOr — Yo! Venice! (@YoVenice) May...
News, upbeat

Venice Art Crawl Returns in June, Calls for Artists, Performers, and DJs to Register

May 29, 2025

May 29, 2025

The event, themed *The Joy of Summer and Art in Venice*, will spotlight local creativity along Venice Boulevard Organizers of...
News, Video

(Video) Interviews with Rick Caruso and Elyse Walker, with a Dennis Quaid cameo

May 28, 2025

May 28, 2025

We spoke at the Press Conference to announce plans to reopen Palisades Village Shopping Mall. Actor Dennis Quaid arrives to...
Dining, Video

(Video) Shoreside Restaurant Unveiled by Santa Monica’s Shore Hotel

May 28, 2025

May 28, 2025

Guests can expect dishes like the Harris Ranch Prime Filet, along with plates like the California Yellowtail Crudo and Superior...

Photo: Instagram: @marathonburger
Dining, News

Burger Chain Tied to Late Rapper Nipsey Hussle Announces Venice Boardwalk Location

May 28, 2025

May 28, 2025

The announcement marks the brand’s expansion from its Fairfax District debut earlier this year Marathon Burger, a new franchise honoring...

Photo: LA28
Hard, News

Officials Outline Community-Focused Plans for Venice Beach in 2028 Olympics

May 28, 2025

May 28, 2025

Councilwoman Traci Park and LA28 leaders promise local engagement, minimal disruption, and a showcase of the neighborhood’s cultural identity LA...
News, Video

(Video) Main Street Bars & Restaurants Give a Taste in 10th Annual ‘MAINopoly’ Event

May 27, 2025

May 27, 2025

The event took place Sunday, May 25, transforming five blocks of Santa Monica’s Main Street into a Monopoly-themed culinary experience...

Photo: Office of Senator Ben Allen
Hard, News

Sen. Allen’s Wildfire Relief Bills Advance, Targeting Insurance Reform, Firefighting Jobs, and Housing Protections

May 27, 2025

May 27, 2025

The bills reflect a comprehensive approach to recovery, addressing immediate needs like insurance payouts and long-term strategies like workforce stability...

Photo: Google View
Hard, News

Venice Gondoliers Fall to El Camino in Dodger Stadium Playoff Matchup

May 27, 2025

May 27, 2025

With a dominant regular season, including an 18-0 league record and a .903 win percentage, this was Venice’s first shutout...

Photo: Google Street View
News, upbeat

Friends of Ballona Wetlands to Host Migration Celebration May 31

May 27, 2025

May 27, 2025

The celebration will feature avenger hunts, a science lab, and native plant sales, offering attendees a chance to engage with...
Hard, News

Former Irvine City Manager Tapped as New One For Santa Monica

May 27, 2025

May 27, 2025

Oliver Chi to take over July 14, pending council approval The Santa Monica City Council announced Friday the selection of...

