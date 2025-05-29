Venice Art Crawl Returns in June, Calls for Artists, Performers, and DJs to Register

The event, themed *The Joy of Summer and Art in Venice*, will spotlight local creativity along Venice Boulevard

Organizers of the Venice Art Crawl are calling on artists, performers, and DJs to register for the upcoming summer edition of the community-driven arts event, set for Thursday, June 19, from 6 to 10 p.m.

The event, themed *The Joy of Summer and Art in Venice*, will spotlight local creativity along Venice Boulevard near cultural landmarks including Beyond Baroque, SPARC, Pacific Resident Theatre, and the Walk Streets east of Abbot Kinney. Nearby businesses on Lincoln and Abbot Kinney Boulevards will also participate, transforming the neighborhood into a vibrant showcase of visual art, performance, and music.

Artists and venues interested in participating must register by midnight on June 15. Each artist, performer, or DJ must pay a \$25 submission fee, and all participants are required to purchase a \$45 official Venice Art Crawl banner, available for pickup or delivery as instructed by event organizers. The fees are non-refundable.

The Venice Art Crawl is an ongoing grassroots initiative that connects artists and the local community through a series of public events. The June edition aims to highlight both emerging and established talent, inviting attendees to explore installations and performances while experiencing one of Los Angeles’ most iconic neighborhoods.

Only artists and event hosts are required to register. Visitors can access a downloadable event map from the Venice Art Crawl website beginning the day before the event.

For more information and to register, visit veniceartcrawl.com](https://veniceartcrawl.com