Burger Chain Tied to Late Rapper Nipsey Hussle Announces Venice Boardwalk Location

The announcement marks the brand’s expansion from its Fairfax District debut earlier this year

Marathon Burger, a new franchise honoring the legacy of late rapper Nipsey Hussle, is set to open its second location at 1827 Ocean Front Walk on Saturday, May 31, at Noon.

The announcement, shared via an Instagram post with over 10,000 likes, marks the brand’s expansion from its Fairfax District debut earlier this year, bringing its signature wagyu beef burgers and organic wings to the iconic Venice Beach Boardwalk.

The eatery, rooted in Hussle’s Marathon brand launched in 2010, follows the success of its first location, which opened on March 1, 2025, in LA’s Fairfax District, according to NBC4. That site, operating daily from 7 a.m. to 3 a.m., was inspired by a smash burger tour undertaken by Hussle’s brother, Samiel “Blacc Sam” Asghedom, who aimed to craft a menu with the best ingredients. The Venice Beach outpost promises the same commitment, featuring fresh, organic products like house-made pickles and Thrifty ice cream milkshakes, with vegan patty options available.

The menu, detailed on DoorDash, includes the Marathon Burger Combo with two wagyu patties, grilled onions, Fresno peppers, and secret sauce for $26, alongside the OG Burger Combo and a Hot Wing Basket Combo with 10 organic wings in sauces like Atomic Hot or Lemon Pepper. Customer reviews praise the flavorful burgers and well-seasoned fries, with one calling it “the best since In-N-Out.”