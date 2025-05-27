May 27, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

VNC to Hold Special Budget-Focused Meeting on Wednesday

Virtual session to address funding for library tools, local trees, and neighborhood council budgets

The Venice Neighborhood Council is set to hold a special meeting Wednesday evening to consider a series of budget-related items, including funding for special needs library equipment, local beautification projects, and citywide neighborhood council budget protections.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. on May 28 and will be conducted entirely online via Zoom, in accordance with California Senate Bill 411. Members of the public can join by visiting [https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88301893051](https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88301893051) or calling toll-free at 833-548-0282 using Webinar ID 883 0189 3051.

Among the agenda items, the board will vote on a Neighborhood Purpose Grant (NPG) of \$2,404.89 for the Friends of the Venice Library to purchase three speech tablets with specialized software to aid children and teens with special needs. Another NPG request under consideration would allocate \$3,501.02 to the Verdant Venice Group, via the Venice Chamber Community Foundation, for planting trees near Centennial Park and 5th Avenue.

The council will also review its Monthly Expenditure Report for April 2025 and discuss its support for a City Council file opposing cuts to neighborhood council budgets in the upcoming fiscal year. Under the current budget proposal, council funding would drop from \$32,000 to \$25,000 annually.

Additionally, the board is expected to appoint Board Member Lisa Redmond as a new credit card holder, replacing outgoing member CJ Cole.

Public comment will be allowed during the meeting, with time limits of one minute per speaker. The full agenda and supporting documents are available on the council’s website at [www.VeniceNC.org](http://www.VeniceNC.org).

The meeting will begin with a roll call and general public comment period, during which residents may speak on non-agenda items within the council’s jurisdiction. The session is expected to adjourn following consideration of the budget items.

For accessibility accommodations or translation services, residents are encouraged to notify the Department of Neighborhood Empowerment at least 72 hours before the meeting.

Related Posts
Hard, News

Former Irvine City Manager Tapped as New One For Santa Monica

May 27, 2025

Read more
May 27, 2025

Oliver Chi to take over July 14, pending council approval The Santa Monica City Council announced Friday the selection of...
Hard, News

Ben Affleck’s Daughter Recounts Harrowing Experience During Wildfire, Draws Parallels to COVID Response

May 27, 2025

Read more
May 27, 2025

Affleck, a Yale undergraduate and vocal public health advocate, recalls evacuating to a hotel with her family as flames tore...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: New Barriers at Boardwalk

May 27, 2025

Read more
May 27, 2025

Added protection at the beach as the summer season swings into full gear By Nick Antonicello  As the summer season...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

 Venice Shorts: Chaos Derails Venice Neighborhood Council Vote on Homeless Encampment Crackdown

May 23, 2025

Read more
May 23, 2025

Motion Calling for Removal of Encampments & Rv’s Could Not Be Heard as Two Vnc Members Walk Out in Protest...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Bay Cities Deli Temporarily Closed After Health Violations

May 23, 2025

Read more
May 23, 2025

Eleven violation points were attributed to the presence of rodents and insects Bay Cities Italian Deli & Bakery, a popular...

Photo: Office of Sen. Ben Allen
News, upbeat

Resilient Palisades Named Nonprofit of the Year by Sen. Ben Allen

May 23, 2025

Read more
May 23, 2025

Volunteer-led group honored for climate resilience work and wildfire recovery efforts Resilient Palisades, a grassroots environmental organization based in Pacific...
News, upbeat

Marina del Rey to Celebrate 60th Anniversary with Free Culture Jam Event

May 22, 2025

Read more
May 22, 2025

Family-friendly festival to feature music, art, games, and historic harbor tours The Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors,...

Photo: YouTube
News

Governor Announces Early Reopening of Pacific Coast Highway After Wildfire Closures

May 22, 2025

Read more
May 22, 2025

Major Stretch of PCH Reopens May 23 After Months of Wildfire-Related Closures Governor Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday that State Route...
News, upbeat

Summer at Annenberg Beach House to Include Sunset Picnics, Yoga Classes and the Annual Cardboard Yacht Regatta

May 22, 2025

Read more
May 22, 2025

The Beach House, located on the former Marion Davies estate, remains free and open to the public The Annenberg Community...
Dining, News

10th Annual MAINopoly: A Taste of Main Street Comes to Santa Monica This Weekend

May 22, 2025

Read more
May 22, 2025

Annual board game-inspired food event set for Sunday, May 25 The 10th annual MAINopoly: A Taste of Main Street will...
News, upbeat

Muscle Beach International Classic Set for Memorial Day

May 21, 2025

Read more
May 21, 2025

Annual bodybuilding and physique competition returns May 26 The iconic Muscle Beach will once again host bodybuilders and fitness competitors...
Dining, News

Venice Shorts: Washington Square Pizza Now Close to Completion

May 21, 2025

Read more
May 21, 2025

Formerly the Cheese & Olive, the Latest Food Offering Completes the Neighborhood By Nick Antonicello  Washington Square Pizza is finally...

Photo: Archer Aviation
Hard, News

Santa Monica Airport to Host Air Taxi Flights for VIPs and Fans During LA28

May 21, 2025

Read more
May 21, 2025

The aircraft will also support emergency services and security operations While Santa Monica will no longer serve as a competition...
News, upbeat

Getty Villa to Reopen Next Month with Mycenaean Civilization Exhibit

May 21, 2025

Read more
May 21, 2025

The Villa will operate on a limited schedule of Fridays through Mondays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with access...

Photo: Getty
News, upbeat

$2.2M Awarded to LA County for Wildfire Prevention Ahead of 2025 Fire Season

May 21, 2025

Read more
May 21, 2025

The grants mark the first disbursement of funds from Proposition 4, a bond measure that provides millions for wildfire resilience...

