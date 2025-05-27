VNC to Hold Special Budget-Focused Meeting on Wednesday

Virtual session to address funding for library tools, local trees, and neighborhood council budgets

The Venice Neighborhood Council is set to hold a special meeting Wednesday evening to consider a series of budget-related items, including funding for special needs library equipment, local beautification projects, and citywide neighborhood council budget protections.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. on May 28 and will be conducted entirely online via Zoom, in accordance with California Senate Bill 411. Members of the public can join by visiting [https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88301893051](https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88301893051) or calling toll-free at 833-548-0282 using Webinar ID 883 0189 3051.

Among the agenda items, the board will vote on a Neighborhood Purpose Grant (NPG) of \$2,404.89 for the Friends of the Venice Library to purchase three speech tablets with specialized software to aid children and teens with special needs. Another NPG request under consideration would allocate \$3,501.02 to the Verdant Venice Group, via the Venice Chamber Community Foundation, for planting trees near Centennial Park and 5th Avenue.

The council will also review its Monthly Expenditure Report for April 2025 and discuss its support for a City Council file opposing cuts to neighborhood council budgets in the upcoming fiscal year. Under the current budget proposal, council funding would drop from \$32,000 to \$25,000 annually.

Additionally, the board is expected to appoint Board Member Lisa Redmond as a new credit card holder, replacing outgoing member CJ Cole.

Public comment will be allowed during the meeting, with time limits of one minute per speaker. The full agenda and supporting documents are available on the council’s website at [www.VeniceNC.org](http://www.VeniceNC.org).

The meeting will begin with a roll call and general public comment period, during which residents may speak on non-agenda items within the council’s jurisdiction. The session is expected to adjourn following consideration of the budget items.

For accessibility accommodations or translation services, residents are encouraged to notify the Department of Neighborhood Empowerment at least 72 hours before the meeting.