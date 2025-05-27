Venice Shorts: New Barriers at Boardwalk

Added protection at the beach as the summer season swings into full gear

By Nick Antonicello

As the summer season opened at the beach Saturday, added protection for pedestrians was evident as Meridian Barriers were installed at the corner of Washington Boulevard and Oceanfront Walk.

Meridian Barriers were recently installed at the beach that will serve as a deterrent to passenger vehicles making their way on the Venice Boardwalk this Memorial Day Weekend.

The mobile barrier was strategically placed at the foot of Washington Square as the amount of people at the beach swelled this weekend.

Stay safe this summer season!



Nick Antonicello is a thirty-two-year resident of the neighborhood and covers all things, Venice. Have a take or a tip, e-mail him at nantoni@mindspring.com