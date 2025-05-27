Venice Gondoliers Fall to El Camino in Dodger Stadium Playoff Matchup

With a dominant regular season, including an 18-0 league record and a .903 win percentage, this was Venice’s first shutout of the year

The Venice Gondoliers will look to rebound from a recent postseason setback as they prepare for future challenges following a 2-0 loss to El Camino Real Royals in the Open Division championship game on Saturday at Dodger Stadium, according to MaxPreps. The defeat, which ended Venice’s four-game winning streak, adjusted their season record to 28-3, while El Camino Real improved to 23-8 with 19 wins in their last 22 games.

The championship game, part of the 2025 CIF LA City Section Baseball Open Division Championships, took place on May 24, at 1:00 p.m.. With a dominant regular season, including an 18-0 league record and a .903 win percentage, this was Venice’s first shutout of the year.

Prior to the loss, Venice showcased their offensive prowess with a 9-8 victory over Sylmar on May 20, driven by senior Canon King’s career-high five hits, including three runs and three RBI. The Gondoliers’ batting average reached .444 in that game, outpacing Sylmar’s .312. Key players like Daniel Quiroz (.494 avg), King (.480 avg), and Jesse Dominguez (.470 avg) have been standout performers, with King leading in home runs (6), runs (42), and RBI (40).

The earlier matchup against El Camino Real was previewed with high expectations, as Venice averaged nearly 10 runs per game, led by Quiroz, King, and Dominguez, all hitting above .470. El Camino Real countered with a strong pitching staff, boasting a 1.68 ERA. The day also featured a Division 1 championship game at 10 a.m. between Carson and Banning.