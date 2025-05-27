Sen. Allen’s Wildfire Relief Bills Advance, Targeting Insurance Reform, Firefighting Jobs, and Housing Protections

The bills reflect a comprehensive approach to recovery, addressing immediate needs like insurance payouts and long-term strategies like workforce stability and housing security

A series of wildfire recovery bills championed by Sen. Ben Allen (D-Pacific Palisades) advanced through the Senate Appropriations Committee last week.

Allen highlighted the state’s unwavering commitment, saying, “While the attention of the world has moved on, leaders up and down California maintain our full commitment to providing meaningful relief for the impacted residents and region at large.” The legislation aims to bolster resilience in affected areas, particularly in his 24th State Senate District, which includes Westside, Hollywood, coastal South Bay, and Santa Monica Mountains communities.

Key among the bills is SB 495, which mandates insurers pay 100 percent of a policyholder’s contents inventory coverage without requiring itemized claims for natural disaster losses. It also requires insurers with over $50 million in specified premiums to submit annual reinsurance data reports by March 1, 2026, enhancing transparency.

SB 581 proposes transitioning nearly 3,000 seasonal CalFire firefighters to full-time roles, ensuring year-round staffing at fire stations to better prepare for future emergencies.

SB 663 extends deadlines for filing misfortune and calamity claims and rebuilding with base property tax transfers by three years for properties damaged in the January 2025 Los Angeles and Ventura County wildfires, including the Palisades, Eaton, Hughes, and Kenneth Fires. This provision aims to ease financial pressures on homeowners rebuilding their lives.

Meanwhile, SB 749 strengthens mobile home owners’ rights to retain land use as affordable parks after disasters and requires park management to offer purchase opportunities to qualified entities before changing use, protecting vulnerable residents.

